Strictly Come Dancing confirms Danny Mac and JB Gill as the final returning stars for the Christmas Special alongside four other past contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing has officially confirmed that Danny Mac and JB Gill will be the final two celebrity contestants returning to the ballroom for the upcoming Christmas Special. This festive edition will feature six former contestants competing for the title of champion, adding a layer of nostalgia and intense rivalry to the holiday broadcast.

The Final Returns and Historical Context

Danny Mac is returning to the show ten years after his memorable run on the series, a journey that culminated in a historic performance. During his previous stint, he and professional partner Oti Mabuse danced an iconic Samba that earned the first-ever score of 40 in the show's history. This achievement remains a significant benchmark in the program's legacy, marking a high-water mark for celebrity dancers.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing After Illness

Jessie Gill, widely known by his stage name JB Gill, reached the final of the main Strictly Come Dancing series in 2024. He first rose to fame as a member of the popular boyband JLS before transitioning into a successful broadcasting career. His return follows his initial appearance which ended in the final, demonstrating his sustained engagement with the franchise.

Danny Mac expressed his genuine delight at the announcement, describing the show as a gift that keeps on giving. He highlighted the ballroom as the setting for one of the greatest experiences of his life, signaling his enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge. JB Gill echoed these sentiments, noting that his Strictly journey began with a Christmas Special, making his return a magical full-circle moment.

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Professional Partnerships and Existing Cast

JB Gill will be partnered with professional dancer Alexis Warr for the festive competition. Alexis is an experienced professional who has worked with numerous celebrities on the series. The pairing adds a new dynamic to JB's previous experience on the show, as he seeks to improve upon his past results.

Danny Mac will team up with Aleksandra Isaeva, who has also demonstrated significant skill in previous seasons. The two will join a already substantial cast that includes Angela Rippon, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Lewis Cope. These six former contestants will compete against each other in a bid to be crowned the champion of the Christmas Special.

The announcement brings closure to the casting news for the festive episode, allowing the remaining cast members to focus on their preparation. The combination of returning stars and professional dancers promises a high level of technical skill and entertainment value. Fans can expect a mix of classic routines and festive-themed performances throughout the special.

Current Series Developments and Controversy

While the Christmas Special cast is finalized, the main series continues with its current lineup of celebrities. Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu were the eighth couple to be eliminated from the main show. They lost their dance-off to Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington, who remain in the competition.

The remaining contestants include Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, dog trainer Graeme Hall, content creator John Nellis, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker. These six celebrities will continue to compete in the main series, with each elimination bringing the field closer to the final.

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The recent Blackpool Special was marred by controversy involving an audio disruption during the live broadcast. The BBC and Lancashire police have launched an investigation after a mobile phone played sex noises during the show. Judge Motsi Mabuse appeared distracted by the sound, eventually stating that it was not her, while presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology for the offense caused.

Next Steps and Viewer Expectations

The investigation into the audio breach is ongoing, with the BBC expressing regret to any viewers offended by the incident. This technical failure has not impacted the casting or scheduling of the Christmas Special, which remains a highly anticipated event. The festive episode will provide a unique opportunity for past winners and finalists to showcase their skills in a non-competitive yet high-stakes environment.

Danny Mac and JB Gill are now preparing for their respective rehearsals with Alexis Warr and Aleksandra Isaeva. Their return adds a significant draw for audiences who remember Danny's historic 40 score and JB's recent final appearance. The special is expected to feature a variety of dance styles, including the popular Christmas-themed routines that have become a staple of the event.

The success of the Christmas Special often sets the tone for the following year's series, making the performance of returning stars particularly important. Fans will be eager to see how Danny and JB have maintained their fitness and technique over the intervening years. The broadcast will air on BBC One, with the full schedule and ticket information available through official channels.