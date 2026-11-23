Strictly Come Dancing announces Danny Mac and JB Gill join the Christmas Special cast. Six former contestants compete for the festive title in this star-studded event.

Danny Mac and JB Gill are the final two celebrity competitors returning to the ballroom for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. The broadcaster confirmed the addition of these two former finalists to the existing lineup of professional dancers and contestants.

This festive edition of the hit dance competition will feature a total of six previous contestants battling for the title of champion. The inclusion of Mac and Gill brings the total number of returning stars to eight when combined with the four previously announced participants.

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Returning Champions Join Festive Cast

Danny Mac will be partnered with professional dancer Aleksandra Isaeva for the upcoming live broadcasts. Mac returns to the show after a decade, marking ten years since he reached the final during his original stint on the series.

During his previous season, Mac danced an iconic Samba with partner Oti Mabuse. That performance earned the highest possible score of forty points, a milestone recognized as the first perfect score in the shows history. JB Gill will be paired with partner Alexis Warr as they prepare for the competition.

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Gill reached the Strictly final in 2024, following his initial rise to fame as a member of the boyband JLS. He previously won the Strictly Christmas Star Trophy in 2012, making him a former champion of this specific festive event. His return adds significant experience to the roster of competitors.

The complete cast of the Strictly Christmas Special now includes Angela Rippon, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Lewis Cope alongside the newly announced Mac and Gill. This group of six returning celebrities will compete in a bid to be crowned the champion of the special edition.

Competitors Share Excitement for Return

Danny Mac expressed his enthusiasm about reprising his role on the popular program. He stated that Strictly seems to be the gift that keeps on giving and noted his genuine delight at returning to the ballroom.

Mac described the show as one of the greatest experiences of his life. His current acting portfolio includes a role as Mark Dodger Savage in Channel 4s Hollyoaks. He also previously played the character Craig in the Sky One sitcom Trollied.

JB Gill echoed these sentiments with his own statement of thrill at being back in the Strictly ballroom. He highlighted that his original Strictly journey started with a Christmas Special, making the return particularly meaningful for his festive traditions.

Gill noted that celebrating one of his favorite times of the year with dance will be simply magical. As a broadcaster and presenter, he has fronted numerous programs including Down on the Farm, The One Show, Songs of Praise, and Cooking with the Gills. He also appeared as a contestant in the ITV game show The Box this year.

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Ongoing Series and Broadcast Controversy

The Christmas Special announcement comes amidst ongoing drama in the main Strictly Come Dancing series. Jaime Winstone and her partner Carlos Gu were the eighth couple eliminated from the competition this past Sunday.

They lost out to Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington in a tense dance-off. Those still competing on Strictly include Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, dog trainer Graeme Hall, content creator John Nellis, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker.

Attention has also turned to technical issues that marred Saturday's Blackpool Special. The BBC and Lancashire police have launched an investigation after a mobile phone played sex noises during the live broadcast.

Judge Motsi Mabuse appeared distracted by the sound coming from behind her during her feedback to Kai and Delta. She paused the critique to clarify that the noise was not her, before the episode concluded with an on-air apology from presenter Emma Willis.

Willis apologized for any audio disruptions and offense caused to viewers before revealing the judges' leaderboard. A BBC spokesman confirmed they are investigating how the incident happened and apologized to any offended viewers. The investigation continues as the show prepares for the upcoming Christmas Special featuring Danny Mac and JB Gill.