Danny Kelly, TalkSPORT Presenter, Dies at 69

Former talkSPORT host Danny Kelly passed away after a battle with oesophageal cancer, having battled multiple hospitalisations and intensive care. His death was confirmed by the broadcaster on September 12, 2024.

TalkSPORT presenter Danny Kelly died on 12 September 2024 at the age of 69 after a prolonged struggle with oesophageal cancer. The broadcaster released a statement that morning confirming the loss of a long‑time colleague and friend.

Ongoing Cancer Battle and Hospitalisations

Kelly had begun his cancer treatment following a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer, which forced him to step away from his role at talkSPORT in March 2024. He provided fans with regular updates, revealing in August that his treatment had "definitely not gone to plan" and that he had been hospitalised seven times, including a stay in intensive care.

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He described the ordeal as a "messy stagger" and explained that the syndrome which led him to ICU was rare, requiring specialised tests to be sent to London. Despite multiple brain scans, infusions and a lumbar puncture, he said his condition was "a bit better" and that he might be discharged that week.

Kelly's Legacy on TalkSPORT and Beyond

Since joining talkSPORT in 2007 and becoming a permanent presenter the following year, Kelly was celebrated for his wit, warmth and depth of football knowledge. He was memorable for cheering when Tottenham Hotspur secured a 4‑4 draw against Arsenal in 2008, shouting to co‑host Stan Collymore, "I love football, Stan, I love it."

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Beyond his radio work, Kelly presented the Trans Europe Express show, appeared regularly on Hawksbee & Jacobs, and produced the Tottenham‑focused podcast View From The Lane for The Athletic. Earlier in his career he edited music magazines NME and Q.

Impact on Fans and The Sporting Community

Kelly's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues, and musicians such as members of Dexys, the Waterboys, The Fall, Primal Scream, The Loft, The Coral and Manics. The broadcaster expressed gratitude for the support he received during his illness, noting that his "kindness touched everyone around him".

TalkSPORT's statement emphasised that Kelly will be deeply missed by listeners and that thoughts are with his family and friends. The loss of a passionate advocate for football and music marks a significant moment for the community that had followed him for nearly two decades.