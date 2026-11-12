Danny Hatchard Responds to Michael Greco's Criticism of EastEnders Acting Performance

EastEnders star Danny Hatchard addresses former co-star Michael Greco's public criticism, highlighting industry support and Greco's subsequent apology for the controversial remarks.

Danny Hatchard, the thirty-five-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of Lee Carter in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, has entered a public dispute with former cast member Michael Greco. The conflict began when Greco, aged fifty-six, publicly criticized Hatchard's acting during a recent episode. Greco posted a harsh comment on social media regarding a scene where his character is depicted walking drunkenly through the fictional neighborhood of Walford.

Criticism Sparks Immediate Retaliation

The dispute originated from a nine-second clip of Hatchard's performance that was shared on the social media platform X. Michael Greco, who previously played the role of Beppe di Marco on the show, left a comment under the video that was widely viewed as an attack on Hatchard's craft. Greco wrote that the art of playing drunk should involve appearing as sober as possible, stating that Hatchard's performance demonstrated everything that is wrong with the genre. This comment was perceived by many as a direct and unjustified critique of a specific acting choice.

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Hatchard Defends Professional Integrity

Danny Hatchard responded swiftly to the criticism on his Instagram page, framing the incident as an example of classless behavior from someone he had once respected. He emphasized that after fifteen years in the entertainment industry, he has developed significant resilience. Hatchard explained that while he receives considerable love and support from fans, he chooses to focus his energy on positive interactions. He expressed confusion over why a former colleague would join a hateful bandwagon to criticize a fellow actor based on a context-free snippet of video footage.

Furthermore, Hatchard highlighted the importance of mutual support within the acting community. He noted that tearing down peers for social media engagement undermines the collaborative spirit required in the profession. The actor also reflected on his personal growth, expressing gratitude for his current maturity. He admitted that such criticism would have severely damaged his confidence if he had still been in his early twenties, but now he views it as motivation to continue growing and learning. He concluded his statement by urging kindness, even toward those he considers disrespectful.

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Greco Issues Formal Apology

Following the backlash and Hatchard's public response, Michael Greco issued a formal apology for his initial comments. When Hatchard posted on X stating that he expected more class from Greco, the former actor replied directly to acknowledge his mistake. Greco described his original comment as pointless and out of character, admitting that he should have offered more support to a fellow actor instead of criticizing him. This apology was directed at Hatchard to address the specific public nature of the earlier dispute.

In addition to his response on X, Greco commented on Hatchard's Instagram post to further clarify his stance. He apologized again, acknowledging that there was no need for his previous remarks and that he should have been the bigger man. Greco provided context for his regret, revealing that he has not watched EastEnders for many years and does not even know who Hatchard is or the context of the scene he was commenting on. This admission suggests that his critique was made in a state of ignorance regarding the current cast and storyline.

Co-Stars Rally Behind Hatchard

The dispute drew immediate support from Hatchard's colleagues and fans on social media. Shona McGarty, a fellow EastEnders star, publicly endorsed Hatchard on his Instagram post, calling him fantastic and expressing disbelief that another former cast member would make such a negative comment. McGarty noted that the critic might even wish to be back on the show, implying a lack of current professional standing. Her support highlighted the strong camaraderie among the current cast members.

Other supporters also voiced their admiration for Hatchard's work. Fans described the critic's comments as irrelevant, with one user pointing out that Greco was not in a position to give acting advice given his absence from the industry. Long-time viewers of the show expressed pride in Hatchard's portrayal of Lee Carter, stating that he is perfect for the role. They dismissed the criticism entirely, encouraging Hatchard to keep going and emphasizing that he remains beloved by the audience.

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Character Storyline Continues Development

The controversy occurs during a significant period for Lee Carter's character arc in EastEnders. Danny Hatchard returned to the soap opera earlier this year, rejoining the cast of Albert Square. His current storyline involves Lee descending into alcoholism while navigating a troubled relationship with his partner, Jess. This dramatic shift marks a complex chapter for the eldest son of Mick and Linda Carter, who first joined the show in twenty fourteen.

Upon his return in late twenty twenty six, it was revealed that Lee and Jess were expecting their first child via surrogacy, with Lee's sister Nancy involved in the arrangement. However, the narrative has since shifted to highlight the severe strain this journey places on their relationship. The scene that sparked the dispute is part of this ongoing exploration of Lee's struggles with alcohol, adding a layer of realism to his downward spiral. The current plot focuses on the consequences of these choices for Lee and his family unit.

This public disagreement between Hatchard and Greco underscores the pressures faced by actors in long-running television series. While Greco's apology attempts to resolve the matter, the incident has reignited discussions about respect and professionalism in the entertainment industry. Hatchard's defense of his craft and his focus on positive growth reflect a mature approach to handling public criticism. The support from fellow actors and fans further validates his performance and dedication to the role of Lee Carter.

The resolution of this conflict sees both parties moving forward, with Greco acknowledging his error and Hatchard channeling the experience into professional motivation. The storyline for Lee Carter continues to unfold, promising further dramatic developments as the character deals with his addiction and relationship challenges. Fans remain engaged with the soap opera, eager to see how Lee's journey progresses in the coming episodes of EastEnders.