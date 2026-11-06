Danny Hatchard and Kerry Scouler Announce Baby Girl

EastEnders star Danny Hatchard and fiancée Kerry Scouler reveal they are expecting a baby girl, sharing ultrasound photos and gender reveal cake details on social media one month after their engagement.

EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard has officially announced that he is becoming a father for the first time, marking a significant personal milestone for the soap opera star. The 35-year-old performer, widely recognized for his portrayal of Lee Carter on the BBC soap, shared the joyful news alongside his fiancée, Kerry Scouler, on Friday. This announcement arrives just one month after the couple tied the knot with a romantic engagement in Amsterdam, creating a double celebration of love and new life for the pair.

Instagram Reveal Features Ultrasound

Kerry Scouler took to her Instagram feed to share the exciting update, posting a photobooth style image of the couple holding an ultrasound scan alongside a gender reveal cake. The visual evidence confirmed that the duo is expecting a baby girl, adding a layer of specific detail to their public announcement. Scouler accompanied the heartwarming images with a caption that read, 'And somewhere along the way, our love became someone's whole life,' highlighting the emotional depth of their growing family.

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The post also included a creative video homage to EastEnders, featuring Scouler examining a pregnancy test before revealing her baby bump to the camera. This playful tribute to the show allowed the couple to blend their professional lives with their personal joys, engaging their fans with familiar references and lighthearted humor. The content provided a unique glimpse into the couple's relationship dynamics and their ability to find joy in both their careers and their future as parents.

Danny Hatchard Responds with Humor

Reacting to the announcement in the comments section, Danny Hatchard added his own touch of humor with the caption, 'Only gone and got her up the duff duff duff duff duff duff duff duff duff...' This response showcased the couple's playful rapport and their comfort with sharing intimate details of their lives with their followers. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement for the star's impending parenthood and welcoming the news of the baby girl.

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The couple's journey to this moment began when they first crossed paths in 2020. Scouler initially messaged Hatchard to express her admiration for his character, Lee Carter, on Albert Square. This digital flirtation evolved into a real-life romance, leading to a holiday in Cyprus in December of that year where they officially introduced their relationship to the public. The couple has since maintained a relatively low-key profile, sharing glimpses of their life through a joint social media account focused on comedy sketches.

Engagement in Amsterdam One Month Prior

The pregnancy announcement follows closely on the heels of the couple's engagement, which took place during a romantic boat trip in Amsterdam last month. Hatchard popped the question during this memorable outing, and the couple shared a series of beaming photographs showcasing the moment. In the images, the pair enjoyed a glass of champagne while Scouler proudly displayed her sparkling diamond ring, signaling the next step in their commitment to each other.

Scouler captioned the engagement post with the words, 'You & me forever? Don't mind if I do,' reflecting the happiness and certainty surrounding their decision to marry. The quick progression from engagement to family planning has been met with widespread support from their audience, who have followed their relationship development with keen interest. The timeline of events underscores the rapid and joyful evolution of their partnership from initial meeting to impending parenthood.

Lee Carter Returns for Explosive Scenes

Alongside the personal news, Hatchard has also confirmed his professional future on the show, stating that he will be returning to EastEnders. The actor, who first joined Walford 12 years ago as the eldest son of Mick and Linda Carter, has been in and out of the BBC soap since 2019. His last appearance as Lee Carter occurred in 2024 during a special episode that explored hypothetical scenarios involving Linda's alcoholism, leaving fans eager for more of the character's story.

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Hatchard revealed that he is currently filming new episodes and described his upcoming return as 'explosive' and his most exciting yet. He noted that this marks his fourth return to the series and promised that there is a lot for him to sink his teeth into. While he did not specify the exact timescale for his appearance, his active involvement in filming indicates that Lee Carter will be back on screen soon, potentially interacting with Nancy actress Maddy Hill in the upcoming episodes.

Future Storylines and Character Exits

The actor also addressed the uncertain status of other characters, mentioning that he does not yet know how his return will factor into the planned exit of Linda Carter, which is scheduled for early next year. This lack of clarity adds an element of mystery to the upcoming storylines, as fans speculate on the narrative direction for the Carter family. Hatchard's comments suggest that the writers are keeping multiple plot threads open, allowing for dynamic and unpredictable developments in the soap opera.

As Hatchard prepares for both his role as a father and his return to the screen, the dual focus on his personal and professional life highlights the multifaceted nature of his career. The combination of a new family member and a high-stakes return to a beloved television show creates a compelling narrative for both the actor and his audience. The anticipation for Lee Carter's explosive comeback continues to build, paralleling the excitement surrounding the Hatchard-Scouler family expansion.