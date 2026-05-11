Danny Dyer's Full Frontal Nude Scene and Author Dame Jilly Cooper's Approval for Rivals Series Two

Danny Dyer has revealed he has a 'full frontal' nude scene in Rival's upcoming second series, which has been dubbed the raunchiest season yet. He also joked about his manhood during the cold shoot but insisted if his female co-stars were to bare all, so should the male cast. Meanwhile, lead writer and executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, revealed the news episodes had author Dame Jilly Coopers' full approval before her tragic death. Rivals series two drops on Friday, but has already racked up a slew of five-star reviews from critics, who have said it more than lives up to its opening run.

Danny Dyer has revealed he has a 'full frontal' nude scene in Rival 's upcoming second series, which has been dubbed the raunchiest season yet. He also joked about his manhood during the cold shoot and insisted if his female co-stars were to bare all, so should the male cast.

Meanwhile, lead writer and executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, revealed the news episodes had author Dame Jilly Coopers' full approval before her tragic death. Rivals series two drops on Friday, but has already racked up a slew of five-star reviews from critics, who have said it more than lives up to its opening run





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Danny Dyer Rival Nude Scene Rude Celebrities Jilly Cooper Dominic Treadwell-Collins Rivals Series Two Five-Star Reviews Escapism Satire Comedy Trash Celebratory Television Sprawling Cast

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Danny Dyer's Full Frontal Nude Scene and Author Dame Jilly Cooper's Approval for Rivals Series TwoDanny Dyer has revealed he has a 'full frontal' nude scene in Rival's upcoming second series, which has been dubbed the raunchiest season yet. He also joked about his manhood during the cold shoot but insisted if his female co-stars were to bare all, so should the male cast. Meanwhile, lead writer and executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, revealed the news episodes had author Dame Jilly Coopers' full approval before her tragic death. Rivals series two drops on Friday, but has already racked up a slew of five-star reviews from critics, who have said it more than lives up to its opening run.

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