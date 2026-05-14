Danny Dyer pulls out of ITV event after partying at Rivals premiere

Danny Dyer, the actor known for his tough-guy roles, pulled out of an ITV event on Thursday just hours after partying at the Rivals series two premiere. He was spotted having a great time at the afterparty with his co-stars.

Danny Dyer pulled out of an ITV event on Thursday just hours after partying at the Rivals series two premiere. The actor was spotted having the time of his life at the Rivals bash on Wednesday night, dancing in his seat to Tony Hadley 's performance before hitting the afterparty with his co-stars.

And when it came time for work on Thursday morning, Danny was feeling a tad worse for wear. His Rivals co-star Emily Atack issued an apology when he failed to turn up for the press launch of the pair's new ITV quiz show Nobody's Fool. Emily quipped to the audience: 'Speaking of hangovers, sorry Danny isn't here. It was a really good night,' whilst a source told the Daily Mail that 'Danny pulled out super last minute'.

On Wednesday night Danny, who plays rags-to-riches businessman Freddie Jones in Rivals, joined his co-stars at the star-studded premiere at BFI IMAX ahead of the release of series two on Friday. Danny Dyer pulled out of an ITV event on Thursday just hours after partying at the Rivals series two premiere - pictured at Wednesday night's Rivals afterparty His Rivals co-star Emily Atack issued an apology when he failed to turn up for the press launch of their pair's new ITV quiz show Nobody's Fool.

Emily pictured on Wednesday night But among the starry guest list there was one name Danny was delighted to be in the same room as - '80s legend Tony Hadley. Rivals leaned into its retro setting by recruiting the Spandau Ballet star, 65, to provide the premiere's entertainment, much to Danny's excitement. The hardman actor was spotted dancing in his seat and raising his hands in the air as Tony belted out the likes of True and Gold.

The singer was also getting into the party spirit, downing a glass of wine on stage during True's saxophone solo. Danny was later spotted heading to the afterparty with Emily and his other co-stars. Nobody's Fool, Danny and Emily's new game show is an intellect-based game that features 10 players in a 'smart house'.

Contestants must lie and cheat their way to a potential £100,000 prize pot by convincing the others that they have aced daily quizzes - even when they haven't. The show is a co-production between ITV and Lifted Entertainment, who said that while it has a simple premise, there will be plenty of drama and laughs as contestants put their brains to the test.

The actor was spotted having the time of his life at the Rivals bash on Wednesday night, dancing in his seat to Tony Hadley's performanc





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Danny Dyer ITV Rivals Tony Hadley Spandau Ballet Afterparty Hangover Game Show £100 000 Prize Pot Emmy Atack Lifted Entertainment BFI IMAX Retro Setting Tony Hadley's Performance Dancing In His Seat Tony Hadley's Performance Dancing In His Seat Tony Hadley's Performance Dancing In His Seat Tony Hadley's Performance Dancing In His Seat

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