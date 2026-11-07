Danny Dyer Joins Strictly Come Dancing Partner Nikita Kuzmin at Family Caravan Park

Danny Dyer danced with Strictly partner Nikita Kuzmin during a family visit, joking about odd jobs while daughter Dani celebrated a perfect score.

Actor Danny Dyer participated in a spontaneous dance session with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin during a recent visit to his family caravan park. The interaction occurred while Dyer's daughter, Dani Dyer, and Kuzmin were staying at the property, creating a brief overlap between his personal life and her rigorous preparations for the BBC television series.

Dyer and Kuzmin Share Impromptu Dance

Nikita Kuzmin, the professional dancer paired with Dani Dyer for the current season of Strictly Come Dancing, engaged in cleaning duties around the caravan park before joining Danny Dyer for a dance. The actor, who has publicly stated he has no desire to compete on the ballroom show, demonstrated a different attitude during this private family gathering. Footage from the visit shows the pair performing a ballroom style routine, with Dyer adding his own casual flair to the traditional steps. This moment contrasts with his previous insistence that he would not participate in the televised competition.

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Joking About Professional Dance Duties

During the visit, Danny Dyer humorously suggested that Nikita Kuzmin could assist with various maintenance tasks around the property. The actor remarked that there is a need for extra help at the location and indicated that the professional dancer would be well-suited for the odd jobs available. Kuzmin responded to the suggestion with good humor, acknowledging that suggestions from Danny Dyer regarding work are typically accepted without hesitation. The exchange highlighted the friendly rapport developing between the professional dancer and Dani Dyer's father.

Personal Reflections on Daughter's Progress

Danny Dyer expressed pride in both his daughter and her partner while watching the training progress. He admitted that observing Nikita Kuzmin lift and spin Dani around the dancefloor was initially a strange experience for a father. Despite this initial awkwardness, Dyer stated that he has grown to appreciate Kuzmin's dedication and skill. He explicitly told the pair that he is proud of their efforts, marking a supportive shift from his earlier comments about the physical demands of the show.

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Dani Dyer Leads Leaderboard After Perfect Score

The family visit coincided with a major milestone for Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin in the competition. On Saturday night, the pair delivered what was described as their strongest performance of the tournament so far. They performed the American Smooth dance set to the song It Had To Be You. Their routine earned a total of 36 points from the judging panel. This score included a perfect ten from one judge, with the other judges awarding scores of eight, nine, and nine points respectively. The result moved Dani Dyer to the top of the leaderboard, leaving her visibly delighted during the celebration with her partner.

Reasons for Danny Dyer's Non-Participation

Dani Dyer previously explained why her father declined invitations to join the show. She revealed that Danny Dyer was approached to compete but refused due to the intense training schedule. He reportedly felt he could not manage the required hours of daily practice. Despite this refusal, Nikita Kuzmin believes the actor would bring significant entertainment value to the broadcast if he ever reconsidered. The professional dancer suggested that Dyer would excel in dances such as the Paso or tango. Dani Dyer agreed with this assessment, noting her father's natural movement abilities.