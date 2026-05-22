Danny Dyer Fans May Notice Danny's Physique Looking Fuller After He Put On a Stone by Gorging on 12 Sausages a Day During Filming

Danny Dyer, known for his role in The Sweeney and Danny Dyer on the podcast Live And Let Dyers, has recently participated in Where Are They Now? I've Got a Funny Feeling?, which commemorated the 40th anniversary of the launch of Star Wars. However, his most recent endeavor was participating in the latest episode of Rivals.

Danny Dyer bared all in the latest episode of Rivals after vowing to show solidarity with his female co-stars who have stripped off in the racy drama.

Episode four of the Disney+ show was released on Friday, and showed Danny's character Freddie Jones indulge in a very passionate tryst with love interest Lizzie Vereker. In the raunchy clip, both Danny and Katherine stripped nude to film a sex scene in a swimming pool. Danny previously joked he was worried how he would look on screen because it was 'cold' during filming.

Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of transmission he joked about baring all, saying: 'I go full frontal in this series, if they keep it in the edit. It's a night shoot, and it was cold, and I'd better not say any more'.

However, he revealed he felt it was important that he too bare all when his female co-stars have famously gone topless on the show.

'Nobody's under pressure to be naked if they don't want to, but if a woman's getting her breasts out, why shouldn't I get it all out? ' he said. 'I've got breasts as well, to be fair! ' Both Danny and Katherine stripped nude to film a sex scene in a swimming pool, with Danny previously joking he was worried how he would look on screen because it was 'cold' out.

Fans may notice Danny's physique looked slightly fuller after he put on a stone by gorging on 12 sausages a day during filming





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Danny Dyer Rivals Film Nudity Sex Scene

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