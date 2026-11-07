Danny Dyer Dancing With Nikita Kuzmin During Dani Dyer Strictly Come Dancing Visit

Danny Dyer joins Nikita Kuzmin for a dance as Dani Dyer and her partner lead the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after a perfect 36 score.

Danny Dyer abandoned his long-standing refusal to participate in ballroom dancing this week when he joined his daughter Dani Dyer and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin at his caravan park. The actor, who had previously insisted he had no desire to dance in sequins, was filmed sharing a light-hearted moment with the couple, marking a surprising shift in his public stance on the BBC show.

Dyer Joins Kuzmin For Impromptu Ballroom Dance

Nikita Kuzmin, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, was put to work mopping and cleaning at the caravan park before accepting an invitation from Danny Dyer to dance. The interaction featured Kuzmin demonstrating ballroom moves, which Danny Dyer mimicked with his own humorous spin on the choreography. The professional dancer appeared to accept the working duties with good humor, stating that if Danny Dyer tells you to go do some odd jobs, you just do it.

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Danny Dyer joked to the pair that there were plenty of jobs available around the caravan park for Kuzmin to get stuck into. He noted that his property needed a bit of help and believed the professional dancer would be perfect for various tasks. The visit provided a rare glimpse into the private family dynamic while highlighting the growing friendship between the father and his daughter's dance partner.

Dani And Nikita Lead Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard

The lighthearted visit coincided with a significant milestone for Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin on Saturday night of the 2026 series. The pair delivered what was described as their strongest performance of the competition so far, earning a total of 36 points from the judges. This score included a perfect ten from one judge, along with scores of 8, 9, and 9 from the remaining panelists.

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Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin performed the American Smooth to the song It Had To Be You. The result sent them straight to the top of the leaderboard, leaving Dani visibly delighted as she celebrated the achievement with her partner. The performance marked a high point in their partnership, showcasing the chemistry that has been developing throughout the weeks of training.

Dyer Cites Grueling Schedule As Barrier To Participation

Danny Dyer admitted that watching his daughter being spun around the dancefloor by Nikita Kuzmin was an odd experience, despite having grown fond of the professional dancer. He expressed pride in both Dani and Nikita, telling the pair he was so proud of them. However, he reiterated that he would not join the show due to the physical demands involved.

Weeks prior to this visit, Dani Dyer revealed the real reason her father had refused to follow her into the ballroom. She explained that Danny Dyer was approached about taking part in the programme but could not face the grueling training schedule. She stated that he absolutely would not commit to the hours required for daily training sessions.

Dani Dyer recounted her father telling her he just could not be doing all those hours a day. This physical limitation remains the primary obstacle to his participation, despite his initial resistance to the idea of dancing in sequins. The strict schedule is viewed as incompatible with his current lifestyle and preferences.

Kuzmin Predicts Entertainment Value For Potential Entry

Despite Danny Dyer's firm stance, Nikita Kuzmin insisted that the actor would bring plenty of entertainment to the show if he ever changed his mind. The professional dancer suggested that Danny Dyer would get proper into it and become the biggest entertainment the audience has ever seen on the show.

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Nikita Kuzmin specifically predicted that Danny Dyer would smash a Paso or a tango with his potential style and energy. Dani Dyer agreed with her partner's assessment, adding that her father would be so entertaining and noting that he can move a little bit. This exchange highlights the supportive environment surrounding Dani Dyer's journey on the dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Contestant Lineup

The 2026 series features a diverse group of contestants including Lacey Turner, Delta Goodrem, Cach Mercer, Dame Sarah Storey, and Bethany Antonia. Lacey Turner, known for playing Stacey Slater on EastEnders, expressed excitement and terror about joining the competition. She noted that many friends had done the show and she wanted to plunk up the courage to make her way onto that dance floor.

Delta Goodrem, famous for her role in Neighbours and her music career, stated she was honored to perform on many stages but had never stepped onto a ballroom floor before. Cach Mercer, who won Love Island in 2025 and is a TikTok influencer, grew up watching the show and views dancing as a huge passion. He looks forward to learning Ballroom and doing the Foxtrot for the first time.

Dame Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian, described embarking on a new challenge so soon after stepping down as an athlete as hugely exciting. Bethany Antonia, who plays Lady Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon, also grew up watching Strictly and is excited to take on the challenge and hopefully learn a new skill. These new additions join Dani Dyer in what promises to be a competitive season.