Danny Dyer Bared All in Latest Episode of Rivals

Danny Dyer, known for his roles in films like Layer Cake and Snatch, bared all in the latest episode of Rivals, a Disney+ show, after vowing to show solidarity with his female co-stars who have stripped off in the racy drama. He stripped nude to film a sex scene in a swimming pool with Katherine Parkinson, his co-star.

Danny Dyer bared all in the latest episode of Rivals after vowing to show solidarity with his female co-stars who have stripped off in the racy drama.

He stripped nude to film a sex scene in a swimming pool with Katherine Parkinson, his co-star. Danny Dyer previously joked about being worried about how he would look on screen because it was 'cold' during filming. He felt it was important that he too bare all when his female co-stars have famously gone topless on the show.

Danny Dyer is a method actor and embarked on an 'awful' diet that left him 'chubby and constipated' while playing his character Fred. The show, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, became a huge hit and was renewed for a second outing. The official synopsis for Rivals reads: 'In the cutthroat world of 1980s television, where the shoulder pads are big and ambitions even bigger, a long-standing rivalry boils over.





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Danny Dyer Rivals Disney+ Nudity Method Acting Diet Central South West Television Franchise Ex-Olympian Womanizer Central South West Television Franchise Central South West Television Franchise Central South West Television Franchise Central South West Television Franchise Central South West Television Franchise

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