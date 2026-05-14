Danny Dyer and Star-Studded Cast Celebrate the Premiere of Rivals Season Two in London

Actor Danny Dyer joined a glamorous cast and 80s icon Tony Hadley to celebrate the return of the hit Disney Plus series Rivals.

The London cinematic landscape was illuminated on Wednesday evening as the high-profile cast of the Disney Plus hit series Rivals gathered for the glitzy premiere of its second season.

The event, hosted at the prestigious BFI IMAX, served as a vibrant celebration of the comedy-drama's return, drawing a crowd of industry elites and admirers. Among the most enthusiastic attendees was Danny Dyer, the actor known for his grit and charm, who portrays the ambitious rags-to-riches businessman Freddie Jones. Dyer appeared to be in high spirits, radiating joy as he reunited with his onscreen colleagues and prepared for the public release of the new episodes.

Adding a layer of nostalgic glamour to the evening was the appearance of 80s pop legend Tony Hadley. As the series is heavily rooted in its retro aesthetic, the production team recruited the former Spandau Ballet frontman to provide the musical backdrop for the premiere. The choice proved to be a masterstroke, as Hadley delivered powerhouse performances of iconic tracks such as True and Gold.

Danny Dyer was seen fully embracing the moment, dancing in his seat and raising his hands in the air while the singer captivated the audience. In a moment of spontaneous celebration, Hadley was observed sipping a glass of wine on stage during the famous saxophone solo of True, perfectly mirroring the hedonistic spirit that defines the show.

The red carpet was a parade of talent, featuring stars like David Tennant, Emily Atack, Nafessa Williams, and Katherine Parkinson, the latter of whom shares a romantic onscreen connection with Dyer's character. Based on the beloved 1988 novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals has quickly established itself as a cultural phenomenon since its debut in October 2024.

The first series, which concluded in December 2024, captivated viewers with its blend of lust, power, and social climbing in the fictional world of Rutshire. The immediate renewal for a second season speaks to the massive appetite for more of the raucous and scandalous exploits that the characters endure. Critical anticipation for the second outing has been overwhelmingly positive, with several major publications issuing glowing reports.

Sarah Dempster of The Guardian offered a perfect five-star rating, describing the show as exquisitely knowing escapism that transcends earthly praise. Similarly, Benji Wilson of The Telegraph lauded the series for its ability to refresh parts of television that other shows cannot reach, characterizing it as a heady mixture of guilty pleasure, sharp satire, and rambunctious comedy.

Carol Midgley from The Times further emphasized that despite its deliberate corniness, the program remains gloriously uplifting and celebratory, potentially surpassing the quality of the first series. While the majority of reviews were stellar, some critics provided a more nuanced perspective. Rebecca Nicholson from the Financial Times awarded the season three stars, noting that certain storylines, particularly those focusing on the inner workings of the television industry, felt slightly sluggish.

She suggested that the show is at its most effective when it leans into its silly side and embraces its role as a jolly old romp. Meanwhile, Nick Hilton of The Independent gave it four stars, praising the immense enjoyment evident in the performances. He noted that the show is a rare treat because it aspires to be fun above all else, utilizing stylized bucolic horniness and well-written scripts to keep the audience engaged without demanding deep emotional labor.

As the buzz reaches a fever pitch, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the series returns to screens. Rivals is scheduled to premiere on May 15 on Disney Plus, promising a continuation of the scandals and high-society drama that made it a hit. With a cast that remains thoroughly excellent and a plot that continues to surprise, the second season is poised to dominate the conversation around British television once again





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivals Series Danny Dyer Disney Plus Tony Hadley British Television

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Outfielder From NL West Rivals: ReportThe Dodgers acquired a longtime rival in an early morning trade.

Read more »

Cadillac Reached 100,000 EV Sales By Stealing Customers from Its RivalsCadillac sold its 100,000th EV in the U.S. in April. The luxury marque says roughly 75 percent of that figure has been to new Cadillac buyers.

Read more »

Rivals Season 2: The Bitter Feud ReturnsThe hit series Rivals returns for Season 2, with the bitter feud between David Tennant's Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner's Declan O'Hara set to reignite. The ensemble cast includes Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, and more.

Read more »

Danny Dyer pulls out of ITV event after partying at Rivals premiereDanny Dyer, the actor known for his tough-guy roles, pulled out of an ITV event on Thursday just hours after partying at the Rivals series two premiere. He was spotted having a great time at the afterparty with his co-stars.

Read more »