Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe star in hilarious Paddy Power World Cup advert

The advert showcases the difference in fan culture between the US and the Brits, with Lowe hoping that his fellow Americans can embrace England and Scotland's way of support.

Film stars Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe feature in a hilarious new Paddy Power advert ahead of the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico this summer.

The acting duo can be seen going head-to-head over the 'football vs soccer' debate, one that has raged on between the countries across the Atlantic for decades. Lowe shows off the glitz and glamour of how the Americans see the beautiful game, from confetti cannons and fireworks to half-time shows featuring cheerleaders and marching bands.

Meanwhile, Dyer showcased the true British culture surrounding the game. The EastEnders icon went topless in a fully-packed pub with a group of friends, while also flaunting England's 'mystery pies'. The duo are also joined by former England striker Peter Crouch and ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in the advert, with the latter delivering his now-famous 'it can' line. In the end, Lowe concedes defeat to Dyer, joining him in a British pub to soak up the endless action.

Nobody does football better than... US? 18+ GambleAware @RobLowe | @MrDDyer | @petercrouch#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup. Actor's Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe debate 'football vs soccer' in Paddy Power's World Cup ad 'Nothing compares to a home game in the Premier League,' Lowe said.

'It's pretty hard to top that as a fan of the British game myself. 'And while I think I put up a pretty good fight in terms of America's supersized creds for World Cup, it's hard not to be swayed by Danny Dyer isn't it? 'He's got this very specific British edge to him and it was great working alongside him, literally.

' The advert truly showcases the difference in fan culture between the US and the Brits, and Lowe is hoping that his fellow Americans can embrace England and Scotland's way of support when they make the trip across the pond. He added: 'I hope they'll love it, because it's extraordinary! In all seriousness, the fans are one of the reasons that I love the Premier League and love British football.

'It's the fan experience, the culture, the tradition, the history of it, and how important it is to people. 'We have it a little bit in our country, particularly around college football. It feels a little bit like it , but nothing like it is here. I hope we can steal some of the good stuff!

' Dyer bares his chest during to the ad to showcase the British football' fan culture Former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch also has a cameo in the advert Speaking on the advert, Danny Dyer said: 'Listen, I'm just not having it called 'soccer'. It's football. Proper football.

'No fireworks, no foam fingers… give me a packed boozer, a dodgy pie, and pints flying any day of the week; that's the real game we all know and love. 'Rob Lowe's a top fella, but I told him straight: stick him in an English pub for a last-minute winner and all that Hollywood glitz goes out the window. It's different gravy. '





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danny Dyer Rob Lowe Paddy Power World Cup Football Vs Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ted Danson Joins Elizabeth Banks, Rob Delaney in Apple TV ComedyThe 'Man on the Inside' star will once again head to a retirement community.

Read more »

Custody Clash: Rumer Willis and Danny Thomas Trade Alarming Allegations in CourtA detailed look at the bitter child custody battle unfolding between Rumer Willis and Danny Thomas, featuring competing claims over relocation, visitation, and serious allegations of emotional abuse and substance use, as revealed in recent court documents.

Read more »

Three men attempt to rob antiques sale with BB gun and baseball bat in SwintonA botched robbery occurred at a Masonic Hall in Swinton, Greater Manchester, where three balaclava-clad men attempted to rob an antiques sale. Armed with a BB gun and a baseball bat, they entered the building, causing a lockdown. One member of the public confronted a suspect and removed the weapon, but all three escaped. Minor injuries were reported, and police have launched an investigation.

Read more »

Rob Refsnyder, Julio Rodríguez 3-run homers lead Seattle Mariners to 9-1 win over AthleticsRob Refsnyder and Julio Rodríguez hit three-run home runs and Logan Gilbert threw six shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday to complete a series sweep and move into first place in the AL West.

Read more »