Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe Face Off in Paddy Power World Cup Ad: Football vs Soccer Debate Gets Hilarious Treatment

Paddy Power's new World Cup advert features Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe debating football vs soccer, showcasing cultural differences in fan experiences with cameos from Peter Crouch and Mick McCarthy.

Paddy Power has released a new advertisement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The ad features a humorous showdown between actors Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe, who debate the long-standing transatlantic terminology dispute: is it football or soccer? The commercial is a vibrant celebration of the cultural differences between American and British fan experiences, with both stars bringing their unique national perspectives to the screen.

Rob Lowe, known for his roles in The West Wing and Parks and Recreation, showcases the American vision of soccer with all its spectacle: confetti cannons, fireworks, halftime shows featuring cheerleaders and marching bands, and an overall sense of entertainment extravaganza. In contrast, Danny Dyer, the EastEnders icon, strips down to his bare chest in a packed British pub, surrounded by friends, pints of beer, and what he calls England's mystery pies.

The ad also features cameos from former England striker Peter Crouch and ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who delivers his now-famous line it can. The climax sees Lowe conceding defeat and joining Dyer in the pub to soak up the authentic British football atmosphere. The advert aims to highlight the deep-rooted passion and tradition of football culture in the UK, which Lowe himself admires despite his American roots.

In a statement, Lowe said, Nothing compares to a home game in the Premier League. Its pretty hard to top that as a fan of the British game myself. And while I think I put up a pretty good fight in terms of Americas supersized creds for World Cup, its hard not to be swayed by Danny Dyer, isnt it? Hes got this very specific British edge to him and it was great working alongside him, literally.

Lowe expressed hope that American fans travelling to the World Cup will embrace the British style of support, which he described as extraordinary, highlighting the fan experience, culture, tradition, history, and the importance of the game to people. He noted that while college football in the US has some similarities, it doesnt quite match the intensity of British football. Danny Dyer, known for his no-nonsense London demeanor, firmly rejects the term soccer. Listen, Im just not having it called soccer.

Its football. Proper football. No fireworks, no foam fingers give me a packed boozer, a dodgy pie, and pints flying any day of the week; thats the real game we all know and love, he said. Dyer added that while Lowe is a top fella, he told him straight: stick him in an English pub for a last-minute winner and all that Hollywood glitz goes out the window.

Its different gravy. The advert not only entertains but also builds anticipation for the upcoming World Cup, blending humor with a genuine appreciation for the global love of the beautiful game. Paddy Power, known for its cheeky and engaging marketing, once again delivers a campaign that resonates with football fans on both sides of the Atlantic, reminding everyone that, regardless of what you call it, the passion for the game unites us all





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Paddy Power World Cup 2026 Danny Dyer Rob Lowe Football Vs Soccer

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