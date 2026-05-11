Danny Dyer and Daughter Dani Watch West Ham in Phone at TV BAFTAs

Danny Dyer and daughter Dani Dyer watched their beloved West Ham at the London Stadium during the TV BAFTAs on Sunday, while enjoying a glamorous evening in The Royal Festival Hall.

Danny Dyer looked very distracted while backstage at the TV BAFTAs on Sunday night as he watched his beloved West Ham take on Arsenal on his phone.

The actor, 48, was spotted watching his phone intently as he walked arm-in-arm with his glamorous daughter Dani Dyer to the stage at The Royal Festival Hall. Danny, who is a famously passionate fan of The Hammers, was forced to miss the game due to the awards and took to the stage to present the Reality Award gong to The Celebrity Traitors.

Meanwhile Love Island star Dani, who looked sensational in a strapless black gown, missed out on watching her husband Jarrod Bowen, who is the West Ham captain, playing at the London Stadium. Luckily Rivals star Danny had his phone handy to watch every nail-biting moment of the intense clash as The Hammers fight for every point to attempt to avoid relegation





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Danny Dyer TV Baftas West Ham Arsenal London Stadium The Hammers Film And TV Stars Television Awards

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