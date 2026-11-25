Danny DeVito-produced SXSW heist comedy 'Drag,' starring Lizzy Caplan and John Stamos, sells to Germany, France, Spain, China and more.

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Poland went to 9th Plan, China to JL Vision and the Middle East and North Africa to Falcon Films, while Penny Black took airline rights. Blue Finch will handle the release itself in the U.K. and Ireland.

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Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order: SVU' Crime Scene Evidence Board from the Emmys Goes on Display at the Paley Center From filmmakers Greg Yagolnitzer and Raviv Ullman, “Drag” centers on two sisters who don’t get along and who set out to burgle a remote house in upstate New York. The job goes wrong fast. One sister puts her back out and can’t move from the upper floor, and the pair must find a way out before the owner gets home.

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Lucy DeVito and Christine Ko round out the cast. Danny, Lucy and Jake DeVito produced through Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, the production company they founded, and the film is the company’s first independent feature. The outfit’s earlier credits include FXX animated series “Little Demon” and Amazon sports docuseries “Game 7. ” Its new film arm is set up to back original filmmakers and stories that cross genre lines.

After its premiere at SXSW in 2026, “Drag” went on to play festivals including BiFan, Beyond Fest, Fantasia and Sitges. Elsewhere on its slate, Blue Finch is selling “Kick On,” an action horror title that screened in Toronto’s Midnight Madness section, and “Mission,” a George MacKay starrer backed by BBC Film and Screen Scotland.