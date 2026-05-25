Danny Cipriani and AnnaLynne McCord Step Out in Public After Engagement

Actor Danny Cipriani and actress AnnaLynne McCord have stepped out in public together for the first time since getting engaged, sparking joy and excitement for their future together. The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Day last month after a recent reconciliation, enjoyed a day out shopping at a farmer's market in LA.

Actor Danny Cipriani and actress AnnaLynne McCord stepped out in public together for the first time since getting engaged as they shopped at a farmer's market in LA on Sunday.

The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Day last month after a recent reconciliation, were spotted making their first public appearance as a couple. Danny, 38, looked stylish in casual attire, while AnnaLynne showcased her engagement ring and went make-up free in a flowing dress and quirky cardigan. According to people close to the couple, AnnaLynne's diamond engagement ring is a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond with seven round accent diamonds in yellow gold.

AnnaLynne and Danny first met on the dating app Raya and have been on and off several times, including a recent split in January 2025. However, they appeared to reconnect last summer, and their relationship has been on since then. The couple's relationship history includes a previous engagement to Victoria Rise in 2021, which ended in divorce. Despite the challenges, the couple seems happy and excited for their future together





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Danny Cipriani Annalynne Mccord Engagement Public Appearance Farmer's Market LA Dating App Raya Reconciliation Victoria Rise Previous Engagement Divorce

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