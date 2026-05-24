Danny Cipriani and AnnaLynne McCord Debut Engagement After Tumultuous History

Former rugby star Danny Cipriani and actress AnnaLynne McCord showcase a 15-carat diamond ring during an LA outing, following a complex history of breakups and a messy divorce.

Danny Cipriani and his fiancée AnnaLynne McCord have finally made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement. The pair were spotted enjoying a relaxed Sunday outing at a local farmer's market in Los Angeles, where they spent time shopping and strolling together.

The former rugby professional, now thirty-eight, took a casual approach to his attire, wearing a vibrant red T-shirt paired with comfortable joggers and sliders, while helping with the shopping bags. His partner, the well-known actress from 90210, also thirty-eight, opted for a natural look, appearing without makeup in a flowing Broderie anglaise maxi dress and a unique cardigan. To complete her ensemble, she wore fluffy slippers and carried a bouquet of fresh flowers, staying close to her future husband.

The most eye-catching detail of the day was undoubtedly the massive diamond engagement ring on AnnaLynne's finger. According to reports from People, the jewelry is a spectacular 15-carat emerald-cut diamond, featuring seven round accent diamonds set into the yellow gold band on either side, serving as a glittering symbol of their commitment. The road to this engagement has been far from simple for the couple.

Danny and AnnaLynne first crossed paths approximately a decade ago through the exclusive dating app Raya. Their connection led to a tumultuous on-and-off relationship that spanned several years, including a significant split in 2020. While they managed to reconnect in 2024, they reportedly faced another hurdle when they went their separate ways again in January 2025.

Despite the instability, signs of a reconciliation emerged last summer when the two were seen sharing a romantic moment at an Emmy nomination party hosted by The McCord List in July. Danny later confirmed their reunion on social media, sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to AnnaLynne on Instagram.

In his post, he described her as a source of light and love, praising her ability to see the best in everyone and her effort to create a world filled with unity and kindness. However, the relationship had faced severe strain just months prior, with reports suggesting that Danny spent the previous holiday season in the United Kingdom rather than visiting AnnaLynne in the United States.

This period of distance was marked by Danny removing AnnaLynne from his social media contacts in December, which many observers viewed as a sign of deep trouble within the partnership. Adding to the complexity of Danny's romantic life is his previous marriage to Victoria Rise. The two met in 2019 and became engaged by January 2021, eventually marrying in a private ceremony on April 27, 2022.

While the union initially seemed happy, it ended in a highly public and contentious divorce. Victoria filed for divorce in August 2024, roughly nine months after their initial separation. In subsequent interviews, Victoria claimed that she was blindsided by the breakup, stating that Danny announced the split on Instagram without any prior conversation or explanation.

She described a surreal scene where Danny simply stood up from the sofa while they were watching television and left their home, leaving behind most of his belongings. Victoria also made serious allegations regarding Danny's lifestyle, claiming he spent significant sums of money on illegal substances. Danny himself has been open about his struggles with addiction, admitting to the use of cocaine and various psychedelics, including magic mushrooms.

He revealed that during one period of intense drug use, he suffered from delusions, even believing that Victoria was attempting to kill him. This history of mental health challenges and substance abuse has cast a shadow over his personal life, though his new engagement to AnnaLynne suggests a desire for a fresh start





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danny Cipriani Annalynne Mccord Celebrity Engagement Hollywood Gossip Relationship News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Danny Dyer Bared All in Latest Episode of RivalsDanny Dyer, known for his roles in films like Layer Cake and Snatch, bared all in the latest episode of Rivals, a Disney+ show, after vowing to show solidarity with his female co-stars who have stripped off in the racy drama. He stripped nude to film a sex scene in a swimming pool with Katherine Parkinson, his co-star.

Read more »

Danny Miller celebrates one year of sobriety, vows to 'reinvent' himselfThe actor, 35, who is best known for playing Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap, shared a clip on Instagram to mark one year of sobriety. He opened up about his journey, explaining how his relationship with his children had been affected by his drinking habit.

Read more »

Danny Reagan's Character Development in Blue Bloods Spin-off Series, Boston BlueExplore Danny Reagan's evolution from 'loose cannon' to a positive change in the Boston Blue series, which has been a fan favorite since its premiere.

Read more »

Regis Jesuit beats Arvada West in Class 5A semifinal after big inning, ejection of Wildcats coach Danny VaisLAKEWOOD — Regis Jesuit looks ready to finish the job. The Raiders, Class 5A runner-up to Cherry Creek the past two seasons, beat top-seeded Arvada West in Saturday’s semifinal at All-Star Park to return to the championship…

Read more »