“Just like, if you have kids, sometimes they make mistakes, and it happens. It doesn’t mean you don’t care about them. It doesn’t mean you don’t want the best for them,' Brière said.

It took more than 24 hours, but Flyers general manager Danny Brière finally addressed the media Saturday night regarding the latest controversy involving Matvei Michkov.

Michkov did not play Black Friday in the Flyers’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks because of “an internal team matter,” according to a statement from governor Dan Hilferty. He was expected back on Saturday but was ruled out shortly before puck drop due to illness . Sportsnet reported late Friday that there was an altercation between Michkov and a teammate in Washington, D.C.

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— Daily Faceoff reported the teammate was Porter Martone — leading to the one-game benching for the Russian winger. Although Brière would not divulge the exact details, calling the locker room “a sacred place,” and saying “it’s going to stay within the family,” he did reveal why the benching came now compared to earlier in the season.