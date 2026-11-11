Danny Brière and Keith Jones can't afford to fumble away Matvei Michkov

The 21-year-old star has 10 goals, more than the next three Flyers combined. He's fit, he's playing hard, and he apparently is sick of getting blamed for everything. Will he be a Flyer next season?

These are the times that try men’s souls. OK, the Founding Fathers might have faced more dire decisions in Philadelphia than the Flyers’ brass, but you can be sure that those whose offices reside in the Voorhees practice facility feel as embattled as George Washington this morning.

The Flyers have the third-lowest points percentage in the NHL, they have a fan base that despises the coach, they have a dichotomous dressing room comprised of grizzled vets and callow youths, and they have a rising young star apparently upset with all of it. First, understand that ESPN’s Kevin Weekes is a credible hockey insider. His X/Twitter report Tuesday that Matvei Michkov “would likely want a new start elsewhere” should be accepted at face value.

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Somebody told Weekes that Michkov, a Russian wiz of a wing, wants to be traded because the Flyers stink, the coach is mean, and his teammates hold him accountable. Apparently, several somebodies. The report landed a day after Michkov reacted angrily during a discussion with veteran defenseman Nick Seeler on the bench in Vancouver during a stoppage in play. The clash appeared to concern Michkov ignoring an open Seeler and shooting on an earlier possession.

After a loss on Oct. 28, Seeler also offered a sweeping critique that painted unnamed Flyers as selfish: “You play for the guy next to you. That’s what Flyers hockey is all about. ” Many observers believe that Michkov was among the Flyers at whom that statement was aimed. Monday’s very public argument only fueled those suspicions.

Combined with captain Sean Couturier ’s characterization of the team’s play as “soft ,” there appears to be a rift between the old guard and the new. Second, understand that, according to a team source, the Flyers have absolutely no more intention of trading Michkov than they have of playing Wednesday night’s game in Edmonton on rollerblades. The team also believes that Michkov and his camp do not, in fact, want a trade. Stay tuned.

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Third, understand that how the Flyers handle the situation will define the futures of the Holy Trinity of the Orange and Black: Rick Tocchet , the alumnus coach with whom Michkov clashed last season; general manager Danny Brière , the alumnus general manager who warned us all that the Flyers might fall short of last season’s run to the playoffs and the first-round upset win; and Keith Jones , the alumnus president who oversaw the refusal of 2022 first-round pick Cutter Gauthier to play for the Flyers.

There were a number of reasons Gauthier balked at playing in Philadelphia , among them the team’s desire for him to return to college when he wanted to turn pro; that he didn’t want to deal with then-coach John Tortorella and an unproven front office; or maybe he just didn’t like Philly. Gauthier, 22, forced a trade, landed in Anaheim, and, after nicely wetting his feet in the 2023-24 season, he has more than lived up to his No. 5 overall pedigree, with 56 goals since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the fifth-most in the league.

Michkov, with 30 in that span, is tied for 79th. No other Flyer has more. Gauthier, when he was dealt, was a burning ball of potential with a bright but uncertain future who might have foundered on a bad pro club. Michkov, today, is the best young player on an NHL team in the middle of a promising rebuild.

Brière, Jones, and the team’s governor , Dan Hilferty, all are new, first-timers in their roles. The Flyers have been accused of blind nepotism for most of their existence. They stood strong with Tortorella in the Gauthier debacle, if that mattered. If they somehow fumble away another first-round star, they probably wouldn’t survive the humiliation.

The franchise would be cast as toxic. What free agent would want to play in Philly? What credible coach would want to coach here? The root of Michkov’s discontent is obvious and, frankly, understandable.

He has improved. He has changed. He is 21. It’s been a lot.

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After chafing under Tortorella for a season, then chafing under Tocchet for months last season, Michkov used the Olympic break in February to turbocharge his poor conditioning — poor conditioning that Tocchet had mentioned. Michkov doubled down on his conditioning last summer. He back-checks better. He turns the puck over less.

He shoots more. He also worked on his English and now usually conducts interviews without an interpreter. So, maybe he isn’t as unselfish or as orthodox as the old-heads want him to be. His 10 goals are more than the next three players combined.

His perspective: What more does this sorry team want from me? Assuming Michkov truly is discontented … Will the Flyers trade him? If they do so, what message does that send to other young Flyers, such as enticing rookie winger Porter Martone ? Will the Flyers make moves to mollify Michkov?

Would they get rid of Seeler? Would they go so far as firing Tocchet? If they do either of those things, what message does that send? Will the Flyers ignore the situation and hope it goes away?

Michkov is reaching the end of a three-year contract and will be a restricted free agent, and, as such, will remain under the Flyers’ control, since they can match any offer sheet he signs. Expect No. 3 to be the option everybody chooses. The report probably reflected Michkov venting, to friends and confidants, his frustration and embarrassment with the losing, the incident with Seeler, and three seasons of continual criticism. He will cool off.

The team will rally. Life will go on. It is the sort of situation that can resolve itself … if properly handled by the handlers. The thing is, two of the handlers — Brière and Jones — haven’t had to handle this sort of thing with a proven star before.

The third, the coach, is part of the perceived problem. With the Continental Army about to cross the icy Delaware River on Christmas night in 1776, Thomas Paine certainly didn’t have this sort of minor crisis in mind. Of course, in the minds of the men running the Flyers, this crisis is anything but minor.