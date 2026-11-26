Win tickets to the special New York City screening of Ink on December 11, followed by an exclusive Q&A with director Danny Boyle. Learn how to enter for this limited event.

Danny Boyle's upcoming docudrama Ink, starring Jack O'Connell and Guy Pearce, is set to debut on Netflix on January 8th. Prior to its streaming release, a special screening event will take place in New York City on Friday, December 11th, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the film early.

Event Details and Screening Logistics

The exclusive screening is scheduled for Friday, December 11th, at 8:00 p.m. at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City. This event is a collaboration between Collider and Netflix, designed to give readers in the New York City area a chance to attend the screening and participate in an exclusive Q&A with director Danny Boyle following the film.

Also read Wacom and India’s IICT Ink Pact at IFFI Goa With Scholarships, Manga and Anime Masterclasses

How to Enter for Tickets and RSVP

Interested attendees must visit a specific link provided by Collider to enter the giveaway for free tickets. Participants should provide their email address and indicate whether they wish to bring a guest. It is crucial to RSVP as soon as possible because the event will fill up quickly.

Ink Cast and Storyline Overview

The film is based on James Graham's Tony Award-winning play and follows a group of misfits who revolutionize tabloid journalism. Set in 1969, the plot centers on media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, portrayed by Guy Pearce, as he acquires the newspaper The Sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collaboration Between Murdoch and Larry Lamb

In the film, Guy Pearce's Rupert Murdoch teams up with editor Larry Lamb, played by Jack O'Connell. Together, they exploit sensational news stories to transform their publication into an explosive media success. The narrative explores how this partnership changed the world of journalism forever.

Supporting Cast and Release Schedule

Alongside O'Connell and Pearce, the cast includes Claire Foy, Jonathan Hyde, Georgie Henley, and Bertie Carvel. Ink is currently playing in select theaters and will be available for streaming on Netflix on January 8th, marking the end of its theatrical window.