Danny Boyle Hopes To Film '28 Years Later III' Next Year

Following '28 Years Later: Bone Temple', Danny Boyle is looking forward to completing the trilogy as soon as possible.

Emily Blunt Was “A Bit Terrified” To Use AI In Making ‘Disclosure Day’ Alien Voice, Details Creating “Really Strange Sounds” Herself.

“Because it’s set in an area of Britain you can only film at certain times of the year. We ran out of time this year – we literally ran out of time… So it’ll be, hopefully, fingers crossed, next year. But there’s the enthusiasm there, and Alex has done a wonderful script for it. ”Cillian Murphy On ’28 Years Later’ Future & Says He’s “Categorically Not” In ‘Harry Potter’ Series, with Alex Garland returning to write.

Boyle has previously expressed interest in returning to the director’s chair for the concluding film in the trilogy.trilogy, it had the option for the third movie but waited to greenlight it. Rather, it shot the first two movies back-to-back, with Boyle returning to direct last year’sMiya Mizuno/Sony Pictures Releasing / Courtesy Everett CollectionTrump Fumes As Judge Orders His Name Removed From “Failing” Kennedy CenterComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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Danny Boyle Reveals 28 Years Later Trilogy Finale Set for 2027 ProductionDirector Danny Boyle has announced that the third installment of the 28 Years Later trilogy, with a script by Alex Garland, will begin filming in 2027. The production was delayed due to seasonal filming constraints in Britain. The first film, released in 2025, became the highest-grossing and critically acclaimed entry, while the second, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026), earned the highest Rotten Tomatoes score but lower box office returns. Cillian Murphy is reportedly negotiating to return as Jim.

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Danny Boyle Confirms 28 Years Later 3 Filming Aiming for Next Year as Alex Garland Completes ScriptDirector Danny Boyle has announced that the next film in the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later 3, is targeting a filming start next year, pending the right seasonal window. Alex Garland has finished the script amid plans to bring back Cillian Murphy.

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