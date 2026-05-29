Danny Boyle Confirms 28 Years Later 3 Filming Aiming for Next Year as Alex Garland Completes Script

Director Danny Boyle has announced that the next film in the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later 3, is targeting a filming start next year, pending the right seasonal window. Alex Garland has finished the script amid plans to bring back Cillian Murphy.

that it may be happening sooner than expected, and director Danny Boyle has now confirmed they hope to begin filming next year if all goes according to plan.

“It’s set in an area of Britain you can only film in certain times of the year,” said Boyle . We ran out of time this year – we literally ran out of time. So it’ll be, hopefully, next year. But there’s the enthusiasm there and Alex has done a wonderful script for it.

” Boyle’s comments suggest that plans for the next film are firmly in place. The currently untitled 28 Years Later 3 is expected to bring back Cillian Murphy’s character from the original film, somethingUntil now, nobody has been really sure whether another film in the franchise would become a reality. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, earned just over $58 million worldwide, a sharp decline from its predecessor’s total of $151 million earnings.

Despite the recent failure, the 28 Days Later trilogy has been All four films in the series have been critically acclaimed. 28 Days Later 3 will be the fifth film in the franchise, and is currently being written by Alex Garland, who wrote and directed Civil War and Warfare. With extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes.

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The newest sequel to Millie Bobby Brown‘s popular mystery film…Netflix has shared the official trailer for In the Hand of Dante. Following its world premiere at last year’s Venice…Alfie Williams, who plays Spike in 28 Years Later, posted a new photo of himself that teases a third 28…The silence is finally broken with a new update on A Quiet Place Part 3, as Cillian Murphy‘s return to…The critical response to 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was euphoric; audience scores were glowing, yet when the numbers…Elden Ring has announced its release date and official cast for A24’s live-action movie adaptation of the beloved video game. …





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28 Days Later Danny Boyle Alex Garland Cillian Murphy Sequel Horror Thriller

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