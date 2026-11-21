Dannii Minogue and dance duo Mashd N Kutcher launch a new remix package for Dirty Dirty Disco. The release features tracks by James Ash and Super Disco Club alongside the original extended mix.

Dannii Minogue, Melbourne electronic duo Mashd N Kutcher, and Rogue Traders member James Ash have officially released a comprehensive second wave of remixes for their collaborative single Dirty Dirty Disco. This latest drop adds fresh momentum to the track, which originally paired Minogue with the dance-rock group and launched on September 10.

The new release package features a funk-leaning rework by Mashd N Kutcher, a distinct remix from Rogue Traders vocalist James Ash, the original extended version, and a Super Disco Club remix. These additions build upon the initial offering, creating a broader sonic landscape for the track that has captivated listeners since its debut.

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Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher described the remix process as a rapid response to the original record, stating he was instantly in love with the track and viewed the project as an awesome link up between two icons. He noted that the remix was designed specifically to be spun during late-night sets, aiming to capture specific vibes that complement Minogue's vocal performance.

James Ash, who works with his Rogue Traders bandmate Steve Davis, expressed that he was floored when Matt sent the mix out of the blue. He praised the combination of Minogue magic with the Rogue Traders sound, describing the collaboration as an unusual and special opportunity for his group to expand their artistic reach.

Minogue herself highlighted that she had wanted to work with the duo for some time and expressed happiness that they wanted to spin the track in their sets. This collaboration marks a significant moment for Minogue, who continues to evolve her musical legacy while maintaining strong ties to the Australian dance music scene.

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The involvement of James Ash and Rogue Traders connects the project to a rich legacy of chart success. The group, formed by Ash and Davis with Bassingthwaighte joining in 2005, previously charted on Billboard Top Dance Albums with their 2003 release Neon Nights. That album peaked at No. 17 and helped establish the group's international presence before they achieved domestic stardom.

Their biggest hit, Voodoo Child, led their second album Here Come the Drums, further solidifying their status in the industry. Rogue Traders have logged more than 2,000 live performances, including events such as the inaugural NFL game in Melbourne and the post-AFL Grand Final entertainment. They have also performed at Handpicked, Sunny Side Up Festival, and Snow Machine in Japan.

The duo achieved significant recognition with their 2020 track Get on the Beers, a remix of a speech by then-Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews that reached No. 12 in triple j's Hottest 100. They have since earned multiple platinum certifications in Australia, demonstrating their enduring popularity and impact on the local music charts.

Looking ahead, Mashd N Kutcher are set to begin a significant 12-week Friday-night takeover across the NOVA Network nationally on November 27. This upcoming radio run will provide a major platform for the duo and likely feature their new remixes, further amplifying the reach of the Dirty Dirty Disco collaboration.

The synergy between these artists highlights a growing trend of cross-generational collaboration in the Australian music scene. By combining Minogue's pop sensibilities with the electronic and rock influences of Mashd N Kutcher and Rogue Traders, the project appeals to a wide demographic of music fans.

The technical execution of the remixes has been praised for maintaining the energy of the original while introducing new textures and rhythms. The funk-leaning elements added by Mashd N Kutcher provide a modern twist that keeps the track relevant in contemporary club settings.

Fans of Minogue's work can expect to hear her distinctive vocal style shine through the various interpretations of the song. Each remix offers a different perspective on the same core composition, allowing listeners to experience the track in multiple contexts.

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The success of this remix package also underscores the importance of digital distribution in promoting collaborative works. By releasing multiple versions of the single, the artists maximize their exposure across different streaming platforms and radio formats.

As the November 27 NOVA Network takeover approaches, anticipation is building for how these remixes will be received by radio audiences. The extensive touring history of Mashd N Kutcher and Rogue Traders suggests that they have a dedicated fanbase ready to support the new material.

The Dirty Dirty Disco project stands as a testament to the creative flexibility of all involved artists. It demonstrates their ability to adapt their sounds to fit collaborative projects while maintaining their unique artistic identities.

With the release of these additional mixes, the track gains renewed attention and potential for further chart success. The combined efforts of Minogue, Mashd N Kutcher, and Rogue Traders create a powerful narrative of musical innovation and cross-pollination.

Listeners can expect a diverse listening experience that spans from late-night club vibes to daytime radio play. The careful curation of remixes ensures that the song remains engaging across various listening environments and mood settings.

The upcoming radio takeover will serve as a crucial launchpad for the continued promotion of the single. It represents a strategic move by the artists and their labels to maximize the commercial potential of the collaboration.

As the music industry continues to evolve, projects like Dirty Dirty Disco highlight the enduring appeal of dance music collaborations. They bring together disparate elements of pop, rock, and electronic music to create something fresh and exciting for audiences.