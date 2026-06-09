Danniella Westbrook Reveals Six More Surgeries Amid Ongoing Face Reconstruction

On Vanessa Feltz's show, Danniella Westbrook discussed her extensive facial reconstruction, revealing a schedule of six more surgeries due to bone deterioration from osteoporosis and past drug abuse. She also addressed severe online trolling.

Danniella Westbrook , the former EastEnders actress, made a notable appearance on Vanessa Feltz 's Channel 5 show this week, deliberately echoing her controversial 2008 Burberry ensemble but with a more economical twist.

The original look, which saw her parading down London's Bond Street in a full head-to-toe Burberry outfit, including a checked buggy for her daughter, became a symbol of mid-to-late 2000s celebrity excess. For the television interview, she opted for a £300 plaid-lined trench coat from Burberry's historic rival, Aquascutum, paired with an £80 Marc Jacobs tote bag, accessorized with a red cardigan and trainers.

This sartorial choice served as a visual callback, framing the subsequent, far more serious discussion about her ongoing, extensive facial reconstruction journey. On the programme, Westbrook opened up about the gruelling series of surgical procedures she is undergoing to repair her face, revealing a daunting schedule of six more operations over the next 18 months.

The 52-year-old had recently returned from Dubai, where she underwent a complex full face, neck, and brow lift, along with lip and nose reconstruction at the Gargash Hospital. She described the physical complications driving these interventions, explaining that osteoporosis has led to bone deterioration, leaving one side of her face without a structural foundation.

'They've got to rebuild all my bones,' she said, detailing the need for a metal cheekbone implant to replace temporary filler. She also mentioned a forthcoming 'hare lip reversal' surgery to correct issues from previous work, noting the relentless pace: 'Every two and a half, three months, I'm in surgery.

' A previous facelift was necessary to realign her face and correctly position her nose as a foundation for further work. Beyond the physical ordeal, Westbrook spoke candidly about the severe psychological toll, including a barrage of online abuse. She told Feltz about receiving messages telling her to die or kill herself, which has led her to mostly avoid managing her own social media. She contrasted this 'terrible trolling' with the supportive messages from many well-wishers.

Her medical journey is a direct consequence of long-term health issues exacerbated by years of drug abuse, which resulted in a collapsed septum and facial bone degradation. Her past addiction to cocaine, which she estimated cost around £250,000, ultimately ended her original run on EastEnders in the 1990s. She reflected on the lack of guidance for young actors entering the intense world of celebrity, suggesting a mentorship role could help others avoid her path.

The surgeries, performed by specialist Dr. Parviz Sadigh, represent a monumental and costly effort to restore her confidence and appearance after decades of self-destructive damage





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Danniella Westbrook Vanessa Feltz Facial Reconstruction Plastic Surgery Osteoporosis Eastenders Addiction Recovery Online Trolling

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Danniella Westbrook reveals she will undergo six more procedures to fully repair her faceDanniella Westbrook has revealed she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months before her face is fully repaired. The star, 52, jetted to Dubai in March to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

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