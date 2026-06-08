Danniella Westbrook reveals she will undergo six more procedures to fully repair her face

Danniella Westbrook has revealed she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months before her face is fully repaired. The star, 52, jetted to Dubai in March to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

Danniella Westbrook has revealed she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months before her face is fully repaired, after sharing the results of her 'miracle' reconstructive surgery .

The star, 52, jetted to Dubai in March to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction. While Danniella has proudly been showing the results of her new look, the actress confirmed on Monday that she will have yet another surgery later this week to have a metal cheekbone implanted in her face. She said she's been for umpteen surgeries, and is coming up to surgery number six at the moment.

Since she got older, the osteoporosis has set in on her bone, so on this side of her face, she doesn't have any bone at all. So they've got to rebuild all her bones. At the moment it's filler, but they've really got to do a metal bone. There's got to be put in there.

Danniella has revealed she's been facing online trolling over her appearance, telling Vanessa: 'I've people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that. I've had terrible trolling but I've also had a hell of a lot of nice people. I've had a lot of people that support me and a lot of lovely people online. I think sometimes it's best just not to look at it so I don't often run my social media.

' The star jetted to Dubai in March to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction. While Danniella has been showing the results of her new look, the actress confirmed on Monday that she will have yet another surgery to have a metal cheekbone implanted in her face.

Danniella has in the past had various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her 'collapsing' face due to her previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis. Fresh-faced Danniella is pictured in 1992, prior to the collapse of her septum following years of drug abuse. Opening up on her love life, Danniella said she hopes to land a spot on the E4 hit Celebs Go Dating.

She said: 'I am having a lovely life, every day I wake up breathing is a result after everything I've been through and put myself through. I'm single, I'm happy, I'm busy. I've got my own celebrity talent agency with my sister in law, which I love. Well, I wouldn't mind (finding love again) if it came into shape of Professor Green.

Since I watched him on Celebs Go Dating, he's my celebrity crush. I would love to do that show.

' Talking about turning to Christianity later in life and being sober, Danniella added: 'I'm still a Christian. I've still got a relationship with God going on. I'm sober, I'm still going to meetings and stuff, I'm happy.

' In March, Danniella jetted off to Dubai where she underwent facial reconstruction at the Gargash Hospital in the UAE. Danniella said at the time: 'I have three more nose operations to go. So we're over half way there now. Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.

' The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. Danniella used surgeon Dr Parviz Sadigh, who has carried out operations on her in the past and has now undertaken the latest bid to rebuild her face. In an Instagram post in January, Danniella said: 'A massive amount of love and respect to my amazing surgeon @parvizsadigh for all his hard work.

Everyday I grow and glow xxxx thank you and roll on Feb for the next operation.

' Danniella later revealed she will be having three sessions with an advanced CO₂ fractional laser to improve her skin texture and target fine lines and scarring. The TV personality found fame at the age of 16 in EastEnders but due to her cocaine use producers were forced to terminate her contract and she was written out of the soap again in 1996.

Danniella has spoken in the past about how her addictions began, stating: 'I was always in clubs and everyone was doing coke and it was glamorous - except obviously, it wasn't at all. I was just very young, very stupid and very easily led





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danniella Westbrook Reconstructive Surgery Facial Reconstruction Osteoporosis Cocaine Addiction Celebs Go Dating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Imprisoned Husband Lee Andrews After Dubai Meeting with Ex-PartnerKatie Price has publicly declared her love for Lee Andrews and resumed wearing her wedding ring, days after a meeting with his ex-partner Dina Taji. This shift comes amid Lee's imprisonment in Dubai on fraud charges and Katie's own admission of stress-related weight loss.

Read more »

Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Husband Lee Andrews Amid Dubai Prison Saga and Ex-MeetingKatie Price has declared her love for husband Lee Andrews and put her wedding ring back on just days after meeting his ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai. The former glamour model, 48, had previously removed the ring following the meeting, where Dina warned her about Lee's past fraudulent behavior. Lee remains imprisoned in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison on fraud allegations, with a six-figure sum required for his release. Price has also spoken about severe stress-induced weight loss, describing her body as 'skeletal' amid the turmoil.

Read more »

Katie Price Says Eyes Opened After Confronting Imprisoned Husband Lee AndrewsKatie Price returns from Dubai after visiting her imprisoned husband Lee Andrews and meeting his ex, realizing the extent of his deception.

Read more »

Katie Price Faces £140,000 Demand to Free Husband Lee Andrews from Dubai PrisonKatie Price travelled to Dubai to support husband Lee Andrews, who faces fraud and property charges. Officials said a £140,000 payment is needed for his release, a sum Price refuses to pay amid warnings from Andrews' ex‑partners and mounting public criticism.

Read more »