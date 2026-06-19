Danniella Westbrook Reveals Latest Round of Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Danniella Westbrook has revealed the results of her latest round of facial reconstruction surgery, which she underwent to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. The former EastEnders star, 52, has been on an 18-month journey to repair her face and has undergone several procedures, including a hare lip reversal and upper vascular flap procedure.

Danniella Westbrook revealed the results of her latest round of facial reconstruction surgery during a visit to the hair salon on Thursday. The former EastEnders star, 52, is on an 18-month journey to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse .

Her most recent surgery saw the star undergo a hare lip reversal after recently revealing it was 'so far up now' and was pulling in the wrong direction. The scar from the procedure was visible as Danniella enjoyed a day of pampering in London's Mayfair, stepping out with her blonde hair in rollers. Dressed in a long, crochet cardigan and pink t-shirt, the former soap star clutched a bag of products from the Matthew David salon.

Danniella shared pictures of her upper lip stitches earlier this week after the upper vascular flap procedure and lip augmentation. Danniella Westbrook revealed the results of her latest round of facial reconstruction surgery during a visit to the hair salon in London's Mayfair on Thursday The former EastEnders star, 52, is on a 18-month journey to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse The treatment's aim was to restore and enhance her facial features after years of well-documented health and reconstructive challenges.

Despite the noticeable post-operative swelling and sutures, Danniella appeared upbeat as she shared an update with fans, marking another milestone in her ongoing recovery and transformation. The television personality has been open about her medical struggles over the years, regularly documenting her progress as she continues a series of specialist procedures designed to rebuild her appearance.

The update comes after Danniella appeared on Vanessa Feltz's Channel 5 show to discuss her latest surgeries, revealing she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months before her face is fully repaired. Earlier this year in March, Danniella jetted to Dubai to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

While she has proudly been showing the results of her new look, the actress confirmed in her recent interview that she will have yet another surgery later this week to have a metal cheekbone implanted in her face. She said: 'I've been for umpteen surgeries, I'm coming up to surgery number six at the moment this Thursday, so it's quite scary.

'Since I got older the osteoporosis has set in on my bones. So on this side of my face, I don't have any bone at all.

Her most recent surgery saw the star undergo a hare lip reversal after recently revealing it was 'so far up now' and was pulling in the wrong direction The scar from the procedure was visible as Danniella enjoyed a day of pampering, stepping out with her blonde hair in rollers Danniella shared pictures of her upper lip stitches earlier this week after the upper vascular flap procedure and lip augmentation 'So they've got to rebuild all my bones. At the moment it's filler, but they've really got to do a metal bone.

It's got to be put in there.

'So I've got to do at some point a metal cheekbone here and connect it to further up in here where the bone isn't corroding. ' When Danniella was asked by Vanessa how many more procedures she was facing, she said: 'Another six to go, I think after this one. Every two and a half, three months, I'm in surgery.

'I hate looking in the mirror. I've just recently had to have a facelift to realign both sides of my face because they were so wonky, just to get this nose in a certain position so we could start working on that.

' Dressed in a long, crochet cardigan and pink t-shirt, the former soap star clutched a bag of products from the Matthew David salon The treatment's aim was to restore and enhance her facial features after years of well-documented health and reconstructive challenges Danniella revealed she's been dealing with online trolling over her appearance, telling Vanessa: 'I've had people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that. 'I've had terrible trolling but I've also had a hell of a lot of nice people.

I've had a lot of people that support me and a lot of lovely people online.

'I think sometimes it's best just not to look at it so I don't often run my social media. ' Danniella underwent facial reconstruction at the Gargash Hospital in the UAE. She said at the time: 'I have three more nose operations to go. So we're over half way there now.

Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.

' The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. The television personality has been open about her medical struggles over the years, documenting her progress as she continues a series of specialist procedures Danniella used surgeon Dr Parviz Sadigh, who has carried out operations on her in the past and has now undertaken the latest bid to rebuild her fac





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Danniella Westbrook Facial Reconstruction Surgery Eastenders Collapsed Septum Drug Abuse Hare Lip Reversal Upper Vascular Flap Procedure Lip Augmentation Matthew David Salon Vanessa Feltz Channel 5 Gargash Hospital UAE Dr Parviz Sadigh

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Danniella Westbrook Shares Progress on Extensive Facial Reconstruction Journey Following Drug Abuse ComplicationsDanniella Westbrook, 52, revealed the results of her latest facial reconstruction surgery, including a hare lip reversal, as part of an 18-month plan to repair damage from a collapsed septum and bone loss due to past drug abuse. She faces six more procedures, including a metal cheekbone implant, and discusses dealing with online trolling.

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