Danniella Westbrook prepares for next corrective surgery

Actress-turned talent agent Danniella Westbrook is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip and inside of her mouth and nose. She has been undergoing facial reconstruction since March and has three more nose operations to go.

Danniella Westbrook , 52, is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip and inside of her mouth and nose. She shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram after getting her hair done, thanking her stylist and the boutique where she got her blazer.

Danniella has been undergoing facial reconstruction since March, when she had a full face, neck and brow lift, alongside a lip and nose reconstruction in Dubai. The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. She has three more nose operations to go and has also started a course of three sessions with an advanced CO₂ fractional laser to improve her skin texture and target fine lines and scarring.

Danniella has been open about her journey, thanking her surgeon Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh for his care and support. She feels 100% safe under his care and is feeling happier than she has in years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danniella Westbrook Corrective Surgery Facial Reconstruction Nose Operations Skin Rejuvenation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dear Abby: She has a boyfriend but she’s constantly clinging to my husbandNow she’s talking about moving to our neighborhood. What do I do?

Read more »

Dog confused as she's returned to shelter she was adopted from 12 years agoThe person surrendering the senior dog, Lola, claimed the owner gave her away, unable to care for her due to 'medical reasons.'

Read more »

Alex Consani Isn't a Nepo Baby, but She Hopes You Think She IsThe model joins Bazaar’s podcast to talk representation at the Met Gala, dream Chanel buys, and leveling up her home décor

Read more »

Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Next Surgery to Rebuild Her FaceDanniella Westbrook is set to undergo corrective surgery on her lip and inside of her mouth and nose next month, as part of her ongoing facial reconstruction process.

Read more »