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Danniella Westbrook prepares for next corrective surgery

Entertainment News

Danniella Westbrook prepares for next corrective surgery
Danniella WestbrookCorrective SurgeryFacial Reconstruction
📆5/29/2026 7:00 PM
📰DailyMail
34 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 34% · Publisher: 68%

Actress-turned talent agent Danniella Westbrook is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip and inside of her mouth and nose. She has been undergoing facial reconstruction since March and has three more nose operations to go.

Danniella Westbrook , 52, is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip and inside of her mouth and nose. She shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram after getting her hair done, thanking her stylist and the boutique where she got her blazer.

Danniella has been undergoing facial reconstruction since March, when she had a full face, neck and brow lift, alongside a lip and nose reconstruction in Dubai. The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. She has three more nose operations to go and has also started a course of three sessions with an advanced CO₂ fractional laser to improve her skin texture and target fine lines and scarring.

Danniella has been open about her journey, thanking her surgeon Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh for his care and support. She feels 100% safe under his care and is feeling happier than she has in years

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Danniella Westbrook Corrective Surgery Facial Reconstruction Nose Operations Skin Rejuvenation

 

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