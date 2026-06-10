Danniella Westbrook Faces Six More Surgeries to Rebuild Face Amid Osteoporosis and Past Addiction

Actress Danniella Westbrook, 52, discusses her ongoing facial reconstruction journey, including upcoming surgeries to implant a metal cheekbone, dealing with osteoporosis, and overcoming online trolling, while expressing hopes for love and a career in reality TV.

Danniella Westbrook has revealed she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months before her face is fully repaired, after sharing the results of her reconstructive surgery.

The star, 52, jetted to Dubai in March to have a full face, neck and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction. While Danniella has proudly been showing the results of her new look, the actress confirmed on Monday that she will have yet another surgery later this week to have a metal cheekbone implanted in her face.

She said: 'I've been for umpteen surgeries, I'm coming up to surgery number six at the moment this Thursday, so it's quite scary. Since I got older the osteoporosis has set in on my bone. So on this side of my face, I don't have any bone at all. So they've got to rebuild all my bones.

At the moment it's filler, but they've really got to do a metal bone. There's got to be put in there. So I've got to do at some point a metal cheekbone here and connect it to further up in here where the bone isn't corroding.

' Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on her Channel 5 chat show, Danniella was asked by the broadcaster how many more procedures she was facing. She said: 'Another six to go, I think after this one. The next one they're doing is like a hare lip reversal. Because my lip's so far up now where it's pulling up that way.

Every two and a half, three months, I'm in surgery. I hate looking in the mirror. I've just recently had to have a facelift to realign both sides of my face because they were so wonky, just to get this nose in a certain position so we could start working on that.

' Danniella revealed she's been facing online trolling over her appearance, telling Vanessa: 'I've people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that. I've had terrible trolling but I've also had a hell of a lot of nice people. I've had a lot of people that support me and a lot of lovely people online. I think sometimes it's best just not to look at it so I don't often run my social media.

' Opening up on her love life, Danniella said she hopes to land a spot on the E4 hit Celebs Go Dating. She said: 'I am having a lovely life, every day I wake up breathing is a result after everything I've been through and put myself through. I'm single, I'm happy, I'm busy. I've got my own celebrity talent agency with my sister in law, which I love.

Well, I wouldn't mind (finding love again) if it came into shape of Professor Green. Since I watched him on Celebs Go Dating, he's my celebrity crush. I would love to do that show.

' Talking about turning to Christianity later in life and being sober, Danniella added: 'I'm still a Christian. I've still got a relationship with God going on. I'm sober, I'm still going to meetings and stuff, I'm happy.

' In March, Danniella jetted off to Dubai where she underwent facial reconstruction at the Gargash Hospital in the UAE. Danniella said at the time: 'I have three more nose operations to go. So we're over half way there now. Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.

' The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse. Danniella used surgeon Dr Parviz Sadigh, who has carried out operations on her in the past and has now undertaken the latest bid to rebuild her face. In an Instagram post in January, Danniella said: 'A massive amount of love and respect to my amazing surgeon @parvizsadigh for all his hard work.

Everyday I grow and glow xxxx thank you and roll on Feb for the next operation.

' Danniella later revealed she will be having three sessions with an advanced CO₂ fractional laser to improve her skin texture and target fine lines and scarring. The TV personality found fame at the age of 16 in EastEnders but due to her cocaine use producers were forced to terminate her contract and she was written out of the soap again in 1996.

Danniella has spoken in the past about how her addictions began, stating: 'I was always in clubs and everyone was doing coke and it was glamorous - except obviously, it wasn't at all. I was just very young, very stupid and very easily led.





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