Wetumpka Elementary School educator Danje Washington shares her passion for fourth-grade math and her advice for new teachers after 14 years in the classroom.

DANJE WASHINGTON, a dedicated educator with fourteen years of teaching experience, continues to find deep professional satisfaction in fostering student creativity at Wetumpka Elementary School in Wetumpka, Alabama. As a fourth-grade teacher, Washington reports that her students consistently demonstrate remarkable imagination and enthusiasm for their daily lessons. She expressed her genuine affection for the grade level, noting that the children are highly creative and possess a natural love for learning. This environment allows her to connect effectively with her students while delivering a comprehensive curriculum.

Teaching Career Path and Academic Background

Washington is currently in her second year of employment at Wetumpka Elementary School, following previous teaching positions in Sylacauga and Coosada. An Auburn native, she holds a degree from Alabama A&M University, which has equipped her with the knowledge to instruct students across all academic subjects. While she is proficient in teaching every subject area, mathematics remains a specific passion of hers. She highlighted her enjoyment of current lessons focused on multiplication and division, identifying these topics as the most rewarding aspects of her instructional day.

Also read Fountain Hills’ only elementary school puts its students in the spotlight

Early Inspiration from Second Grade Teacher

The decision to pursue a career in education was sparked during Washington's own early schooling by a second-grade teacher named Miss Sandy Little. Miss Sandy Little served as a significant role model, directly inspiring Washington to follow the same professional path. This early mentorship has had a lasting impact on her teaching philosophy, which emphasizes creating a supportive and familial classroom atmosphere. Washington strives to ensure that every student feels valued and understood within her classroom community.

Advertisement

Classroom Philosophy on Mistakes and Support

In her classroom, Washington encourages students to view mistakes as an essential and natural part of the learning process. She fosters an environment where students feel safe to make errors and are actively taught how to learn from them. Her approach is designed to build confidence and resilience among her fourth-grade pupils. By treating her class like a family, she aims to create a positive social dynamic that supports academic growth and emotional well-being.

Advice for New Educators in the Field

For educators who are just beginning their careers, Washington offers specific guidance rooted in her own extensive experience. She advises newer teachers to trust their existing knowledge and recognize that they possess more expertise than they often realize. Washington also emphasizes the importance of building strong professional relationships with coworkers and friends. She believes that relying on this support network is crucial for long-term success in the teaching profession.