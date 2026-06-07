Danish soccer star suffers medical scare during match years after on-field cardiac arrest

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine, but the Danish Football Union said he is conscious and feeling well given the circumstances.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Thankfully, the Danish Football Union said in a statement that he was"conscious and feeling well under the circumstances.

" The 34-year-old’s incident led to the game being abandoned. Christian Eriksen of Denmark looks on during the UEFA International Friendly match between DR Congo and Denmark at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege, Belgium, on June 3, 2026. Denmark was up, 2-1, on Ukraine in the 61st minute at the time of Eriksen’s collapse.

During the European Championship between Denmark and Finland in June 2021, play was suspended after a terrifying scene where Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the first half of the game. Play immediately came to a halt at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where Eriksen was lying on the grass unresponsive. CPR was needed to resuscitate him, as medical staff and teammates made a circle around his body in clear distress, hoping for the best.

Denmark's and Ukraine's players accompany Christian Eriksen to an ambulance during a friendly match at Odense Stadium in Denmark on June 7, 2026, after he collapsed on the field.on a stretcher with an oxygen mask around his mouth. Images began to circulate on social media at the time, showing Eriksen awake and having a hand on his forehead. Since that moment, Eriksen was fitted with a heart-starting device called an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen released a statement via multiple outlets, stating Eriksen’s"pacemaker is responding as it should.

" Christian Eriksen of Denmark looks on during a UEFA international friendly between DR Congo and Denmark at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege, Belgium, on June 3, 2026. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him," Boesen’s statement read. "He will not undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital.

But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay. "





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