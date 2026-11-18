Former England rugby star Danika Priim denies sexual assault allegations at Leeds Crown Court, claiming the incident never occurred and accusing witnesses of collusion.

Former England rugby league player and television pundit Danika Priim has formally denied charges of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court, asserting that the incident never occurred. The defendant, a 42-year-old sports analyst for BBC and Sky Sports, appeared before the court to answer allegations that she assaulted a woman in a restroom at Horsforth Cricket Club.

Priim stood before the jury on Wednesday to categorically reject claims that she placed her hand up a woman's skirt and touched her underwear. She maintained that she was not present in the toilet facility where the complainant and two friends alleged the attack took place on July 22, 2022.

Also read NYC finally reclaims crown at annual BagelFest: ‘We stuck to our guns and it paid off’

The Specifics of the Alleged Incident

The prosecution presented testimony from the complainant, who described how Priim approached her in the restroom and grabbed her private parts twice. The woman stated that Priim grinned at her after the first incident and repeated the action, prompting a verbal confrontation where the victim asked, What are you doing?.

Two friends of the complainant corroborated this account, telling the jury they witnessed Priim remove her hand from under the woman's dress and then repeat the gesture. One witness recalled hearing Priim say Wahey after the incident, describing the behavior as a deliberate and repeated act rather than an accident or a joke.

Advertisement

Defendant Counterclaims Witness Collusion

In her defense, Danika Priim told the jury that she only entered the toilet once during her visit to the cricket club, using a photograph she took of herself and two friends to establish a timeline that placed her elsewhere during the alleged assault. She insisted that the complainant was lying and suggested that the three women had colluded to create false allegations against her.

Priim expressed confusion over the motives behind the accusations, asking the jury, It is the biggest question I have - the why. She claimed that the group had engaged in a witch hunt against her and firmly denied that any sexual contact occurred. She emphasized her personal life, stating she is a happy heterosexual woman living with a man.

Legal Proceedings and Professional Background

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson challenged Priim with a stark choice, stating that either the defendant was lying about her whereabouts or the three women were lying about the assault. Priim responded that the truth was the incident never happened, rejecting the suggestion that she had committed the offense.

The trial continues as the court examines the credibility of the witnesses against the professional record of the defendant. Priim, who played for Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos and represented England in the 2017 World Cup, retired from professional rugby in 2021. She has since worked as a pundit and reporter for major broadcasting networks including Channel 4.

Advertisement

Priim stated that the police involvement in the matter had deeply affected her, saying it absolutely broke her. She maintains her innocence and denies one count of sexual assault. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with no verdict reached at this stage of the trial.