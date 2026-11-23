Former rugby star Danika Priim was found not guilty of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court after a jury dismissed false allegations made at a Leeds cricket club in 2022.

Former rugby league player and BBC pundit Danika Priim has been cleared of sexual assault charges after a jury at Leeds Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict. The 42-year-old was accused of assaulting a woman in the female toilets at Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022. The legal proceedings concluded on Thursday following a trial that included testimony from the complainant and two witnesses.

Jury Deliberates and Returns Not Guilty Verdict

A jury composed of seven women and five men deliberated for just over two hours before acquitting Priim of the charges. The verdict brought immediate relief to the former athlete, who sat in the dock while Judge Harry Crowson, KC, delivered the ruling. He informed her that she was free to go, noting the likely emotional weight of the moment. Priim was heard sobbing as the news of her acquittal was announced to the court gallery.

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Inconsistent Testimony Undermined Complainant Case

Priim told the court that the alleged incident categorically did not happen and described herself as a very happy heterosexual woman. She argued that the evidence presented by the prosecution was fundamentally flawed and contradictory. Specifically, she pointed out that the six different accounts provided by the complainant and her friends varied wildly during their testimony.

The complainant had testified that Priim walked up to her in the toilet, put her hand up her skirt, and grabbed her private parts. She stated that Priim grinned and repeated the action before walking away. Two friends of the complainant claimed to have witnessed the event, with one stating that Priim laughed and said wahey after the alleged act.

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Priim Questions Motive for False Allegations

Speaking to the Daily Mail after the trial, Priim expressed confusion over why the women made the false allegations. She emphasized that there was no animosity between them when they had worked together previously. Priim suggested that jealousy might have been the only slight motive for the accusers, though she admitted she had no definitive idea why they proceeded with the claims.

During her own testimony, Priim provided a timeline to support her defense. She stated she only entered the toilet once during her visit to the club and produced a photograph she had taken with two friends to help establish the timing. She also clarified that she had driven to the venue and was consuming soft drinks until later in the evening when she had one pint.

Retirement and Career Impact for BBC Rugby Pundit

The trial has taken a significant toll on Priim, who retired from professional rugby league in 2021. Her career included winning every major domestic honor and earning international caps for England. After stepping back from playing, she transitioned into sports commentating, appearing on BBC, Sky television, and radio platforms.

In 2022, Priim was selected as part of the BBC team for the Rugby League World Cup, an appointment she described as a dream come true. She also worked with Channel 4 on Super League production and was nominated for a Broadcast Sport Award. However, the stress of the allegations forced her to stand down from her role as vice-chair of the Rugby Football League in February 2025 pending the court case.

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Focus on Recovery and Future Steps

With the trial concluded, Priim stated she intends to take things day by day as she rebuilds her mental health. She expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support of her friends and family, who filled the gallery during the four-day trial. She acknowledged that her character had been questioned and that she needs time to recover from the ordeal.

Priim hopes to eventually return to her career in sports media, describing the prospect as amazing. The false allegations have cast a shadow over her post-playing life, but the court has now exonerated her. She remains committed to moving forward and rebuilding her professional future after the legal challenges have ended.