Former England rugby star Danika Priim was found not guilty of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court. The BBC pundit was accused of an incident at a Yorkshire cricket club in 2022.

A former England rugby international and prominent sports broadcaster has been acquitted of sexual assault charges following a criminal trial at Leeds Crown Court. Danika Priim, the 42-year-old former player and current media pundit, was found not guilty of the allegations which stemmed from an incident at a local cricket club.

Trial Verdict and Court Proceedings

A jury consisting of seven women and five men deliberated for just over two hours before returning a not guilty verdict on Thursday. The legal proceedings concluded the accusations that Priim had sexually assaulted a woman in the restrooms of the Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022.

Also read Danika Priim Denies Sexual Assault at Leeds Crown Court

Following the announcement of the verdict, Priim and her family members present in the public gallery were seen weeping. The acquittal ends a period of significant legal scrutiny for the sports personality, who had faced serious criminal charges during the three-day trial.

Allegations and Complainant Testimony

The prosecution case relied on testimony from a woman who claimed that Priim had entered the bathroom while she was washing her hands and applying lipstick. The complainant stated that Priim walked directly toward her and placed her hand up her skirt, grabbing her underwear and private parts.

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According to the court, the complainant confronted Priim by asking what she was doing. She further alleged that Priim repeated the action, grinning at her before walking out of the facility. Two friends of the complainant testified that they witnessed parts of the incident.

One friend told the jury that she exchanged text messages with the complainant the day after the alleged event. In these messages, the friend encouraged the woman to report the incident to the authorities and promised her support in doing so.

Priim Defense and Denial of Claims

Danika Priim firmly denied all accusations, testifying that she was never present in the toilets during the time the incident allegedly occurred. She stated categorically that the sexual assault did not happen and expressed confusion as to why three women would have conspired to make such false allegations.

During her testimony, Priim addressed the motivations behind the accusations, noting that she is a heterosexual woman living with a man. She highlighted her stable personal life as part of her defense against the claims made by the prosecution.

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One of the friends who testified mentioned that Priim had laughed and said 'wahey' before leaving the toilet area. However, this account was contradicted by Priim's assertion that she was elsewhere entirely at that specific moment.

Career Background and Professional Impact

Danika Priim is a former rugby league player who represented England, including participation in the 2017 World Cup. She played for notable clubs such as the Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos before retiring from professional play in 2021.

Since retiring from the pitch, Priim has established a career in sports media. She has worked as a pundit, reporter, and commentator for major broadcasting networks including the BBC, Channel 4, and Sky Sports. Her acquittal clears her name and likely secures her continued presence in the public eye and professional broadcasting roles.