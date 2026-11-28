Danielle Marshall receives a criminal behaviour order banning her from 1,059 M&S stores after scamming Trafford Centre branch for womenswear.

Danielle Marshall, a 32-year-old former Audi sales executive, received a 12-month community order and was sentenced to 140 hours of unpaid work after being convicted of fraud and theft at a Marks Spencer location in Manchester. The court issued a specific five-year criminal behaviour order that prohibits her from entering any of the retailer's 1,059 stores nationwide or the Trafford Centre where the arrest occurred.

The Arrest and Initial Fraud Attempt

Danielle Marshall appeared before a magistrates court earlier this week, where the details of her criminal conduct were detailed. She had been watching by a store detective who observed her gathering items from display racks before presenting them at the returns desk. When she laid out a selection of womenswear items to arrange a refund, she claimed to have misplaced her receipt, but the detective had already witnessed the theft.

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The incident took place on August 12 this year at the flagship shop in the Trafford Centre, Manchester. Marshall appeared in Tameside Magistrates Court to answer for her actions, where she was found guilty of two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft. The judge imposed the community order and the unpaid work requirement as part of her sentence.

A Pattern of Deceptive Behavior

This arrest was not an isolated incident for Danielle Marshall, who had attempted similar scams at other locations within the previous few months. In June, she visited a Marks Spencer in Battersea, south-west London, where she took a jacket she had not paid for to the checkout and attempted to claim a refund for the item.

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Despite being caught in the June incident, Marshall returned to that same London store in September. During this third attempt, she tried to shoplift a £399 jacket, demonstrating a persistent disregard for the law and a repeated strategy of stealing goods and attempting to convert them into cash or other items through fraudulent returns.

Family Estrangement and Background

Marshall's criminal career has resulted in complete estrangement from her family, including her mother, Debbie Marshall, who is reported to be mortified by the shame brought upon the family. A family source confirmed that Debbie has not seen or spoken to her daughter for five years and that the recent media coverage of Marshall's conviction has hardened their resolve to maintain no contact.

Danielle Marshall was born and raised in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in a large blended family that included eight full or half siblings. Her father, Edward Marshall, and her mother, Debbie Marshall, who had a 19-year age difference, divorced when she was very young. She developed into a headstrong teenager who was frequently in trouble at school.

Career History and Social Media Presence

After leaving school, Danielle Marshall worked briefly in a sales job at an Audi garage in Oxford. However, she drifted from one short-lived job to another, driven by a desire for luxury items she could not afford through traditional employment. Relatives noted that she always wanted the best of everything but lacked the patience or drive to work for it, leading her to steal instead.

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Marshall has recently posted on social media that she has qualified as a semi-permanent make-up artist, also known as a cosmetic tattooist, and has started her own business venture. Her family hopes that the shock of her very public exposure and the resulting criminal record will finally encourage her to stop her criminal activities and focus on legitimate work to support herself.