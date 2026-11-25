Danielle Marshall receives a five-year ban from all Marks & Spencer locations after being convicted of stealing clothing and attempting fraudulent refunds at UK stores.

Danielle Marshall has been issued a comprehensive prohibition preventing her from entering any of the 1,059 Marks & Spencer retail locations throughout the United Kingdom. This severe restriction follows a series of offenses involving shoplifting and deceptive return practices conducted at high-traffic shopping destinations in London and Manchester.

Court Conviction and Specific Charges

Tameside Magistrates Court found Marshall, aged 32, guilty on November 17 of two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft. The judicial ruling confirmed that the former Audi sales team employee deliberately manipulated store staff to obtain cash refunds for merchandise she had not purchased.

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The convictions stem from a documented timeline of illicit activities spanning several months. Prosecutors established that Marshall visited a Marks & Spencer branch in Battersea, London, on June 25. During this visit, she selected a jacket without paying for it, proceeded to the checkout, and demanded a cash refund under false pretenses.

This pattern continued on August 12 at the Trafford Centre in Manchester. Marshall entered the retail outlet, removed an item of clothing without payment, and took it to a changing room where she intentionally damaged it. She then presented the ruined garment at the till counter, attempting to secure a cash refund for the stolen item.

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The criminal behavior culminated on September 25, when Marshall returned to the Battersea store. On this occasion, she stole a Marks & Spencer jacket valued at £399. This final theft completed the evidence chain that led to her arrest and subsequent trial, where the court deemed her actions a serious breach of public trust and retail security protocols.

Restrictions and Financial Penalties

The court issued a five-year criminal behaviour order that explicitly bans Marshall from entering any Marks & Spencer store across the UK. This ban is comprehensive, covering all physical store premises as well as the Trafford Centre and its associated grounds, which include public bus stations and car parks.

Additional conditions attached to the order require Marshall to use her real name and address when creating any online accounts for retail purchases. This measure is designed to prevent her from anonymously making fraudulent claims or returning stolen goods through digital channels, thereby closing potential loopholes in the physical store ban.

In addition to the exclusion order, Marshall was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order. As part of this sentence, she must complete 140 hours of unpaid work. The court also ordered her to pay compensation totaling just over £400 to the affected retail chain for the value of the stolen and damaged goods.

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Further financial penalties include a court cost fee of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114. These monetary judgments ensure that Marshall bears the direct financial consequences of her actions, compensating both the state legal system and the specific victims of her fraudulent schemes.

Impact on Retail Security and Future Compliance

Inspector Paul Ellis of the Trafford Centre Policing Team emphasized the collaborative effort required to dismantle Marshall's offending pattern. He noted that officers worked closely with Trafford Centre security teams and the Marks & Spencer Security Operations Centre to identify the recurring behavior across multiple locations.

Ellis stated that the strict conditions placed on Marshall are intended to strengthen confidence across the retail industry. He highlighted that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is working robustly with partners to tackle these crimes, ensuring that offenders face tangible consequences for targeting high-end food and retail chains.

While a criminal behaviour order is classified as a civil order, breaching its terms constitutes a criminal offence. Violations can result in immediate arrest, further charges, and punishments that may include imprisonment, additional fines, or extended community service, ensuring long-term deterrence against future retail fraud.