The Houston Texans face another week without Danielle Hunter––and this guy could step up because of it.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThat's a tough loss to be had on the Texans' defensive line.

No doubt. Hunter, in his age-32 season, has remained a key piece of Houston's success on that side of the ball and a perfect counterpart to Will Anderson Jr. off the edge, yet has seen his campaign come to a halt Hunter's status should be trending up in the days ahead after the Texans take on the Ravens, despite having not practiced since suffering the injury earlier in the month.

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But in the meantime, Houston will have to turn to another contributor to step up in Hunter's place and provide some production on their defensive front. And on paper, there's one likely candidate the Texans can turn to in an attempt to spark that production on their front seven–– and that's Jadeveon Clowney. Over the past two games that Hunter has been out for the Texans, we've seen the defense turn to giving a significantly increased workload to Clowney.