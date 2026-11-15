Danielle Fishel turned to ‘purging and overexercising’ after ‘Boy Meets World’ boss allegedly pointed out her weight gain

Fishel, who was 18 at the time, recalled being a size 4 when alleged comments about her weight arose.

Danielle Fishel described her experience with “purging” and “overexercising” after the creator of the show, Michael Jacobs, pointed out her weight gain.

Fishel recounted the experience in a tell-all book — “Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World” — she co-authored with some of her former co-stars.

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“ ‘Obviously, you guys have gained a little bit of weight, so we’re going to write an episode about it, and we just wanted you to know,'” Fishel recalled in the book, which she co-authored with Friedle, Rider Strong and collaborator Emily Longeretta. As a result, the show produced the Season 7 episode “She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs.

” In the episode, Fishel and Friedle’s characters go on a secret diet together and Fishel’s onscreen beau, Cory Matthews misinterprets her comments to believe she is pregnant. Fishel remembered crying about Jacobs’ alleged comments, which she said triggered a yearlong struggle with eating. Fishel explains that the show’s creative team wrote an episode about her and co-star Will Friedle’s weight gain on the show.

In the Season 7 episode, titled “She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs” , people think that Fishel’s character, Topanga, is pregnant because of her weight gain. The actress, who was only 18 years old at the time, said she was a size 4.

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“So I remember thinking, ‘Wow, these people think I’ve gained enough weight to write an entire episode about it,’ and right now I have to say I’m fine with it, because they didn’t even present me another alternative. And even if they did, I probably wouldn’t have felt comfortable being like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do that,'” she explained. Fishel revealed that she passed out at school after running one day, admitting that she had “not been eating.

” Fishel claimed that after her weight gain was pointed out, she developed issues with food.

“Boy Meets World” ran for 7 seasons. “One hundred fifteen pounds at five-foot-one is by no means overweight, but the camera does make you look bigger, and my body type changed over the years,” Fishel wrote.

“I can’t believe I felt as bad as I did. I can’t believe I spent most of my day feeling bad about myself,” she continued.

However, the actress shared that costume designer Julie Yang Silver and co-worker Karen MacKain were fierce advocates for her while on set. Fishel said that she was a size 4 at the time when she was allegedly shamed for her weight gain. Fishel recalled passing out after running at school one day because she had “not been eating.

”“We both laughed and went, ‘I guess we’re doing it,’ while we both were just dying inside,” Friedle wrote.

“But the fact that I was fat was the fifteenth thing on my list was wrong with me by Season 7. There was so much else going on that the fact that I needed to lose 20 pounds was so far down on the list,” he wrote.

“One hundred fifteen pounds at five-foot-one is by no means overweight, but the camera does make you look bigger, and my body type changed over the years,” Fishel wrote. “I can’t believe I felt as bad as I did. I can’t believe I spent most of my day feeling bad about myself,” Fishel added. At the time, Friedle said he was battling anxiety and panic attacks.

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“Boy Meets World” ran for 7 seasons on ABC from 1993 to 2000, spanning 158 episodes. The series spawned a sequel, “Girl Meets World,” which aired on the Disney Channel for 72 episodes across three seasons between 2014 and 2017. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Danielle Fishel described her experience with"purging" and"overexercising" after the creator of the show, Michael Jacobs, pointed out her weight gain.

Fishel recounted the experience in a tell-all book —"Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World" — she co-authored with some of her former co-stars. Fishel explains that the show's creative team wrote an episode about her and co-star Will Friedle's weight gain on the show.

In the Season 7 episode, titled"She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs" , people think that Fishel's character, Topanga, is pregnant because of her weight gain. Fishel claimed that after her weight gain was pointed out, she developed issues with food.

"Boy Meets World" ran for 7 seasons. Fishel said that she was a size 4 at the time when she was allegedly shamed for her weight gain. Fishel recalled passing out after running at school one day because she had"not been eating.

"“One hundred fifteen pounds at five-foot-one is by no means overweight, but the camera does make you look bigger, and my body type changed over the years,” Fishel wrote. “I can’t believe I felt as bad as I did. I can’t believe I spent most of my day feeling bad about myself," Fishel added.