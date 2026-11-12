Danielle Fishel's 'Boy Meets World' Paycheck Exposed an Uncomfortable Hollywood Reality

Danielle Fishel's story is far too common in Hollywood.

Danielle Fishel at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World , co-authored with her former co-stars, Rider Strong and Will Friedle. Fishel played the iconic role of Topanga Lawrence, while Strong played Shawn Hunter and Friedle played Eric Matthews. Topanga was one of the breakthrough roles on the show, and you would think that producers would reward that milestone with a significant pay raise.

Also read Fall Out Boy to Play T-Mobile Park on Aug. 24, 2027

The book tellsBook Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World – An Entertaining Cultural History Full of 90s Nostalgia and HumorAt the end of Season 2, Fishel revealed in the book that she negotiated a pay raise from $7,500 per episode to $15,000 per episode for Season 3 — but it wasn’t easy for her agents to pull off. They suggested that she miss a table read in the middle of negotiations so producers could see how serious she was.

Once the contract was settled, Fishel alleged in the book that series co-creator Michael Jacobs “pulled me aside, and he said, ‘Don’t you ever pull that s–t again,’” while also calling her “very unprofessional. ” She was only 13 years old.

Advertisement

Strong and Friedle renegotiated their contracts together after Season 6, and while they were not making the salaries of Ben Savage or William Daniels , theyFishel’s paycheck “was increased to $30,000 an episode – much closer to her co-stars, but still 20 percent less than Strong and Friedle,” the book states.in Hollywood is worth over a million dollars with women earning around US$1.1m less than their male counterparts with similar experience. ” That’s similar to what Fishel experienced on the set of.

There was no Cory without Topanga, but the side characters of Eric and Shawn were financially rewarded more than Fishel’s role.is a reminder that Hollywood’s gender pay gap isn’t just an industry problem for adults — it also works its way into a young child star’s salary. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.