Danielle Fishel Opens Up About 'Difficult' Experience Returning for 'Girl Meets World' and Will Friedle's Unspoken Crush

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in 'Boy Meets World', shares her experience returning for the show's spinoff and Will Friedle reveals his past crush on her.

Danielle Fishel , known for her role as Topanga in the iconic '90s sitcom ' Boy Meets World ', recently opened up about her experience returning for the show's spinoff, ' Girl Meets World '.

In an interview, Fishel, now 43, shared that revisiting her character was a 'difficult' experience. She revealed that she was initially hesitant to return due to her desire to explore writing, but the show's creators were not open to the idea. Fishel's co-star, Will Friedle, who played Cory's best friend, Eric, admitted on their podcast 'Pod Meets World' that he had a crush on Fishel during their time on 'Boy Meets World'.

Friedle revealed that he almost asked Fishel out years after the show ended, but ultimately decided against it due to the potential 'weirdness' of pursuing a relationship with a co-star





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