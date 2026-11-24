Danielle Fishel, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on the hit television sitcom 'Boy Meets World,' will return to the state she was born as grand marshal of the 2026-27 Phoenix Children's Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Danielle Fishel, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on the hit television sitcom" Boy Meets World," will return to the state she was born as grand marshal of the 2026-27 Phoenix Children's Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Fishel will lead the parade down Central Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027. The parade, presented by Lerner & Rowe, begins at 10 a.m. and benefits Phoenix Children's. For Fishel, the honor carries a personal meaning beyond her Arizona roots. Her oldest son, Adler, now 7, was born with a condition called chylothorax and spent much of the first six months of his life in and out of the hospital.

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"Children's hospitals hold a very special place in my heart," Fishel said in an interview with ABC15. "I have seen and felt the work that doctors and nurses do for not only the children who are patients there, but their families. You're really taking care of an entire family.

" Fishel said being part of an event that celebrates Phoenix Children's and its work with children and families means a great deal to her. The actress was born in Mesa and said she was the only member of her family not born in California. She lived in Arizona for 21 days before her family moved, but said she has remained proud of that connection. Now, she is looking forward to bringing her own family back to the Valley.

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Her children will join her on the parade float. Fishel rose to fame in 1993 when she joined the cast of ABC's"Boy Meets World," playing Topanga for all seven seasons of the series. She later reprised the role in the Disney Channel sequel"Girl Meets World" and directed episodes of the show, along with other family-oriented television programs. She also co-hosts the podcast"Pod Meets World" with former"Boy Meets World" co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

The podcast revisits episodes of the original series and features conversations about their experiences making the show. Fishel said being able to speak openly about personal experiences, including mental health, is important, particularly in an entertainment industry where young performers are still navigating the pressures of growing up in the public eye. Latest in the community: She pointed to Friedle's discussions about his struggles with anxiety as an example of how sharing personal experiences can help.

"There's nothing worse for really anything than keeping something bottled in and keeping something held inside," Fishel said. As a director, Fishel said she also has an opportunity to help create positive working environments for children on television sets.

"Being able to create a positive, wonderful environment on set is something I don't take for granted," she said. Fishel competed on ABC's"Dancing with the Stars" in 2025. She said she plans to attend the show's season finale and is rooting for finalist Amber and her professional dance partner, Pasha Pashkov. The Fiesta Sports Foundation said Fishel's connection with children and families made her a fitting choice for grand marshal.

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"Danielle's caring, warmth and her connection with children and fans of all ages make her a perfect fit to lead the Phoenix Children's Fiesta Bowl Parade," said Erik Moses, the foundation's executive director and CEO. Phoenix Children's President and CEO John R. Nickens IV said the event helps bring the community together around the health and well-being of Arizona children. As part of the partnership between Phoenix Children's and the Fiesta Sports Foundation, Fishel will visit children at the hospital.

Organizers also plan a two-way viewing experience that will allow hospitalized children to watch the parade and connect with spectators along the route. Phoenix Children's will also debut a newly designed float. The 1.5-mile parade will feature floats, large balloons, marching bands and community groups. Admission is free, with grandstand seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.