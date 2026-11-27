Daniella Karagach confirms her husband Pasha Pashkov will attend her son Nikita's wedding as flower girl. Details on Ezra Frech partnership and future seasons follow.

Daniella Karagach has confirmed that her husband, Pasha Pashkov, will hold a specific ceremonial position at her son Nikita's future wedding. The announcement came during a Wednesday, November 25 appearance on a podcast where the Dancing With The Stars professional discussed family matters alongside her partner. Karagach, 33, explicitly stated that her daughter will serve as the flower girl for Pashkov when he eventually walks down the aisle.

Emotional Impact Of Ezra Frech Partnership

Pasha Pashkov has admitted that watching Daniella perform alongside Paralympian Ezra Frech presents emotional challenges. During an exclusive interview with Us Magazine on Tuesday, September 29 following the Yacht Rock Night episode, Karagach revealed her husband's reactions to their partnership. She noted that every time he observes Frech dancing, he begins to cry due to the intensity of the performance.

Also read Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten Speaks Out After Helping Ezra Frech When His Leg Fell Off

Ezra Frech, 21, corroborated this sentiment during the same period, stating that the connection formed with Pashkov is profound. Frech assured that the group will remain friends or family for life and that they will certainly dance together again. This bond highlights the deep personal stakes involved in their competitive routines on the popular dance competition series.

Future Partnerships And Season Outcomes

Karagach expressed uncertainty about finding a replacement partner for the 2027 season given her immense success with Frech. She questioned how she would move on from such a strong professional relationship. The couple ultimately secured the mirrorball trophy after viewers' votes were factored into the final scores. This victory solidified their status as one of the most successful pairings in recent television history.

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The dynamic between the partners extends beyond the dance floor into personal social circles. Frech jokingly told Us Magazine after the season premiere on Tuesday, September 15 that fans wishing to date the Paralympian must first receive approval from Karagach. He referred to Karagach as big sis who controls the direct messages, indicating a protective and close familial bond.

Technical Difficulties During Freestyle Routine

The partnership faced significant technical hurdles during their freestyle performance which required immediate improvisation. Frech explained that the routine began without his prosthetic leg as a creative choice. The situation went off script when he was unable to suction his leg properly. He noted that while the limb occasionally re-suctions, it failed to adhere during this critical moment.

Karagach recalled a moment of mental blackout where she instructed Frech to reattach his leg mid-dance. He admitted to blacking out during the correction process. Once he realized the leg had come off, he decided to continue the remainder of the performance without it. Karagach confirmed she ordered him to put it on to prevent him from dancing the entire set with the limb missing.

Family Dynamics And Wedding Planning

The intersection of professional dance partners and family roles has created a unique narrative for the Karagach household. Pasha Pashkov's emotional response to Frech's performances underscores the high stakes of the competition. The confirmation of Nikita's role as flower girl adds a layer of long-term commitment to the relationships formed on set.

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These developments highlight the personal costs and rewards of competitive dancing. Karagach's reflection on the 2027 season reveals the difficulty of replacing a partner who has achieved such high levels of trust and success. The technical challenges faced by Frech further demonstrate the resilience required to maintain such high-performance standards under pressure.