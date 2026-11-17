Daniel Radcliffe joins the cast of Netflix's Steps, a reimagined Cinderella story directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, releasing November 20, 2026.

Daniel Radcliffe is stepping away from his iconic Harry Potter role to voice the Prince in Netflix's upcoming fantasy adaptation, Steps. The project marks a significant return to the magical genre for the actor known globally for portraying the Boy Who Lived. Netflix is reshaping the classic Cinderella narrative by shifting the perspective to Lilith, the traditionally villainous stepsister.

Steps Cinderella Plot and Cast Details

The story begins with Cinderella, played by Amanda Seyfried, facing a magical crisis when her stepsister Lilith, portrayed by Ali Wong, accidentally transforms another sister into a frog. This unexpected mishap forces the two women to unite against Priscilla, a mean-spirited character played by Nikki Glaser who currently controls the kingdom. Radcliffe provides the voice for the Prince as Lilith and Cinderella race against time to reverse the spell before it is too late.

Also read Doctor Who Next Steps: BBC Invites Tender for 2028 Return After Disney+ Split

Critical Reception and Ratings Analysis

Early critical response has resulted in a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 reviews. This rating indicates a moderate start for the film, falling short of the 95% score achieved by Disney's 1950 animated classic. However, the current standing surpasses several modern adaptations, including Hilary Duff's A Cinderella Story which holds an 11% score and Camila Cabello's Cinderella at 41%. Kenneth Branagh's 2015 live-action remake remains a high benchmark at 83%.

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Director Vision and Character Depth

Directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa aimed to create a film that resonates with viewers who have ever felt they did not belong. Tzue explained in an October interview with Tudum that the core theme involves two very different sisters realizing they are more alike than different. This approach adds emotional depth to the relationship between the princess and her stepsister, moving away from the typical secondary villain archetype associated with Lilith.

Creative Team and Future Release Timeline

The writing team consists of Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, and Felicia Ho, with producers including Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing. The supporting cast features prominent talents such as Stephanie Hsu, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on November 20, 2026, offering families a vibrant adventure story with elements familiar to fans of Disney classics like Frozen.