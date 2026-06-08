Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Discussion with John Lithgow About Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, the original Harry Potter, discussed his experience with John Lithgow, who is starring in a Harry Potter TV show. Radcliffe praised Lithgow and shared that they discussed starring in different adaptations of Harry Potter. He also expressed happiness about the upcoming series and shared that seeing new young actors gave him a new perspective on his experience as a child star.

Daniel Radcliffe recalls his discussion about Harry Potter with John Lithgow . Daniel Radcliffe spoke about visiting John Lithgow in his interview at the Tony Awards 2026.

He praised Lithgow and shared that they discussed starring in different adaptations of Harry Potter. Radcliffe expressed happiness about the upcoming series. He also shared that seeing new young actors gave him a new perspective on his experience as a child star. He stated that when he meets 11-year-olds now, he is like, 'Whoa, that seems nuts.

' It puts into perspective his experience as a child star. Radcliffe also shared that he and his ex-costars, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, haven't had a ton of communication about the show specifically, but they are on the same page when it comes to emotions





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daniel Radcliffe John Lithgow Harry Potter TV Show Child Star

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actors Who Have Bridged Star Wars and Harry PotterA detailed look at the ten performers who have appeared in both the Star Wars saga and the Harry Potter film series, examining their roles, career paths, and the unique crossover appeal they bring to two of cinema's biggest franchises.

Read more »

Harry Potter star Katie Leung says she'd be 'dead' without her mother's helpKatie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, has spoken about the importance of her mother's role in her life.

Read more »

Harry Potter and Narnia: The Return of Two Beloved Fantasy FranchisesThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring's influence on modern fantasy and YA adaptations continues to be felt, with the Harry Potter franchise set to return to screens after 25 years and a new Narnia movie, The Magician's Nephew, being released on Netflix.

Read more »

HBO Ditches 'Sundays' With Harry Potter Series, Signaling the End of Appointment TelevisionHBO's decision to premiere its Harry Potter series on a Friday instead of the traditional Sunday night slot marks a strategic shift toward streaming-centric scheduling and away from the cultural phenomenon of "appointment television," reflecting broader changes in how audiences consume content.

Read more »