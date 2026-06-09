Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton Share Emotional Reunion at Tony Awards After-Party Amid Ongoing Friendship Despite Diverging Views on J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were spotted sharing a heartfelt hug at the Tony Awards after-party in New York, reaffirming their long-term friendship despite their public disagreement over author J.K. Rowling's transgender remarks. Radcliffe, nominated for a Tony for Every Brilliant Thing, attended with his girlfriend Erin Darke, while Felton continues his involvement in the Potter franchise through The Cursed Child.

In a joyous reunion for Harry Potter enthusiasts worldwide, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton shared an emotional embrace at the 14th annual Tony Awards After Party hosted at The Carlyle in New City on Sunday evening.

The celebrated actors, universally recognized for their iconic portrayals of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in the beloved film series, were photographed in a heartfelt hug, visibly delighted to reconnect. The gathering followed the Tony Awards ceremony where Radcliffe had been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work in Every Brilliant Thing.

Though the award ultimately went to John Lithgow for Giant, the evening's outcome did little to dampen Radcliffe's spirits, as he enjoyed the chance to catch up with his longtime friend. Their friendship has attracted public curiosity due to their starkly different public positions regarding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and her widely debated comments on transgender issues.

While Radcliffe has been vocal in his opposition to Rowling's statements, defending transgender rights and identity, Felton has expressed continued loyalty and support for the author, stating he is unaffected by the controversy. Their reunion, coupled with their contrasting stances, underscores how personal bonds can endure amid public discord. Radcliffe, 33, has consistently used his platform to advocate for transgender inclusion.

In 2020, following Rowling's essay that sparked international debate, the actor released a message through The Trevor Project, affirming that transgender women are women and arguing that denying their identity harms their dignity. His statement placed him among several Harry Potter cast members who publicly dissociated from Rowling's views. Felton, 35, adopted a more reserved approach, emphasizing his gratitude to Rowling for creating the franchise and noting that her opinions do not affect his personal outlook.

This divergence has been a recurring topic among fans and media, yet it has not come between the two actors, who have maintained their friendship over the years. Earlier in March, Felton traveled to New York to watch Radcliffe's Broadway performance in Every Brilliant Thing, and he is also currently involved in the U.S. run of the Harry Potter stage play, The Cursed Child.

Their social media posts from that meeting referenced a shared history rooted in the wizarding world, with Felton captioning a photo, "Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus.

" The Tony Awards after-party provided another opportunity for the friends to celebrate each other's company. Radcliffe attended the event alongside his longtime partner, actress Erin Darke, with whom he has been in a relationship since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. The couple, who welcomed a son in April 2023, has kept their family life private, never publicly sharing their child's name.

On the red carpet, Darke, 37, stood several inches taller than Radcliffe, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, especially noticeable when she wore silver platform shoes. Their fashion choices also drew attention; Radcliffe wore a blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo with a light blue button-up shirt and bowtie, while Darke appeared elegant in a dark blue halter-neck gown featuring a long pleated skirt.

The pair's low-key yet affectionate demeanor contrasted with the surrounding glamour, highlighting their enduring partnership beyond the spotlight





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Daniel Radcliffe Tom Felton Harry Potter Tony Awards J.K. Rowling Transgender Rights Friendship Reunion Every Brilliant Thing The Cursed Child Erin Darke Broadway

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