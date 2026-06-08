Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's Height Difference Steals Spotlight at 2026 Tony Awards

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke attended the 2026 Tony Awards, where their noticeable height difference captured attention. The couple, together since 2012 and parents to a young son, showcased their relationship on the red carpet as Radcliffe was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

At the 2026 Tony Awards, Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke made a striking appearance on the red carpet, with Darke's height visibly surpassing Radcliffe's.

Radcliffe, 36, known for his role in Harry Potter, and Darke, 41, have been together since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. Their height difference-Radcliffe at 5ft 5in and Darke at 5ft 7in without heels-was emphasized as Darke wore silver platform shoes alongside a dark blue halter-neck gown, while Radcliffe opted for a blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo. The couple, who welcomed a son in April 2023, have kept his name private.

During the ceremony, Radcliffe, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing, lost to John Lithgow. Earlier, in 2024, Radcliffe won a Tony for Featured Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along, where he publicly thanked Darke and their son. The awards show also noted other moments, such as Radcliffe holding hands with Darke inside Radio City Music Hall and interacting with taller celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion.

The full winners list included Giant for Best Play and Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman for Best Revival of a Play, among other categories





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Daniel Radcliffe Erin Darke Tony Awards 2026 Height Difference Every Brilliant Thing Harry Potter

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