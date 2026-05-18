Daniel Molloy as the Latest Character Profile Poster Unveils AMC’s The Vampire Lestat Ahead of June 7 Debut

AMCs The Vampire Lestat features Daniel Molloy in a character profile poster, with the show launching fresh teasers and adding a rock-driven soundtrack to its upcoming season.

AMC’s The Vampire Lestat spotlights Daniel Molloy as the latest character profile poster rolls out ahead of the June 7 debut. The Vampire Lestat drops new song ‘Butterscotch Bitch,’ adding more rock-fueled hype as AMC unveils fresh teasers.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson reveal Lestat and Louis tried rebuilding their bond before Daniel Molloy’s book upended it. The Vampire Lestat leans hard into music, with Daniel Hart’s glam-inspired songs shaping Lestat’s tour and season story. continued rolling out its series of character profile key art posters, spotlighting the major players ahead of the show’s June 7th debut. For this go-around, the spotlight shines on first-time director (and vampire) Daniel Molloy (Bogosian) – here’s a look





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Vampire Lestat Daniel Molloy New Song Rebuilding Their Bond Daniel Hart’S Glam-Inspired Songs Reconciliation Rock And Roll Glam Style David Bowie Influence Express His Truth Tour New Orleans Montreal Reallife Reconnecting Pubication New Lineup Starting A New Life Live Concert Tour David Moscovitch Eric Bogosian Rock Performance Relaxation

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