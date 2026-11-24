Daniel McKnight appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Kelsey Hunter. Police Scotland continue intensive searches in Castle Douglas and Springholm while the family awaits answers.

Police in Scotland have charged 21-year-old Daniel McKnight with murder as the search for missing 20-year-old woman Kelsey Hunter intensifies across Dumfries and Galloway. Mr McKnight appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court for a private hearing where he made no plea to the murder charge and two other unspecified counts.

Legal Proceedings and Custody Status

During the court appearance, Daniel McKnight remained silent as the charges were formally read to him by the prosecution. The sheriff remanded him in custody, ordering that he be held in detention without bail. He is scheduled to return to the dock within the next eight days for a further procedural hearing to determine the next steps in the legal process.

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Police Search Operations in Springholm

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting extensive searches in the village of Springholm, located approximately six miles from Castle Douglas in Kirkcudbrightshire. Uniformed and plainclothes detectives, alongside specialist forensic teams, have been spotted combing a field near Kelsey Hunter's home in the Reoch Park area. Police have erected a large tent in the field and established an extended cordon to secure the scene for evidence collection.

Last Known Location and Timeline

Kelsey Hunter was last seen on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at around 5pm in the Cotton Street area of Castle Douglas. At the time, she was wearing a brown jacket, brown boots, and carrying a chequered bag. She is described as being 5ft 4in tall with a slight build and distinctive dyed blonde and pink hair. Her family and friends are being urged to recall any interactions she had prior to this sighting.

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Official Statements and Family Support

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath of Police Scotland's major investigation team stated that the family is extremely worried and is being supported by specialist officers. He emphasized that while investigators hope to find Kelsey Hunter safe and well, they must consider the possibility that she has come to harm. The dedicated team is working around the clock to build a comprehensive picture of her life in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Community Impact and Next Steps

Local area commander Emma Dodds confirmed that specialist search teams, air support, and dog units are actively searching areas around Springholm. Police are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward immediately. The investigation remains ongoing with no estimated completion date, as officers continue to follow all lines of enquiry to locate Kelsey Hunter.