Daniel Lee on Home, Home Repair, and His Love for Football

Burberry's chief creative officer Daniel Lee discusses his current stay in London, dealing with household repairs like a broken AC and floods, and shares his unexpected passion for football and daily gym routines while working from his basement.

Daniel Lee must be considering the notion of home a lot these days. Not just his 17th-century country house in his native Yorkshire, which he bought last year, but his London place, on a leafy 19th-century square, where he has lived for the last five years.

Lee, Burberry’s chief creative officer, is enjoying a reprieve from having repair professionals in—the AC has been on the blink, the underfloor heating went awry, and he has already endured one soul-destroying flood. On this hot July morning, he has sequestered himself in the basement, decorated with a beige sectional sofa and a Gary Hume painting,The room looks onto the garden, and Lee has taken to lying out on a lounger; by adjusting its angle and that of the television, he can watch soccer from outside.

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“My social life is watching the match on TV; it’s a bit sad, isn’t it? ” Lee says in a soft voice accented by dry humor.

“I love all sport—Wimbledon’s great—but I prefer the energy of a football match to a tennis match. Tennis is very polite. People lose themselves at football—it’s like a cult, isn’t it? ” I didn’t have Lee down as a sports fanatic, but he seems to revere footballers as much as the likes of Skepta and Olivia Colman, whom he loves collaborating with.

There’s also his daily 8 a.m. gym sessions before work.

“The bench press is nice, because you can just lie there,” he says, laughing. “I don’t love cardio anymore—it hurts my knees. ” From left: Edie Campbell wears silk poplin trench coat and sequined georgette dress. Alva Claire wears map-print nylon sateen trench coat.

Clothes and accessories , Burberry. Lee, 40, tells me this as we sit in his garden, the first of our several meetings. In person, Lee is candid, funny, and thoughtful.

“Daniel appreciates realness—and openness,” says Skepta. “And he has the best eye. I’d pretty much wear everything he makes. ” Appointed Burberry’s chief creative officer in 2022, Lee has taken the 170-year-old British brand from his highly conceptual debut, all electric-blue blanket checks and graphic red-rose prints, to his more recent collections, widely praised as much for their cool, considered functionality as for the cut and thrust of their forward direction.

He came to Burberry after three years at Bottega Veneta—an era that flared up like a firework thanks to the success of the Cassette bag and Lido sandals, with Lee quitting before the spark extinguished itself.

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Before that: six years with Phoebe Philo at Celine, eventually becoming her design director; and before that Donna Karan in New York, following internships at Maison Margiela and Nicolas Ghesquière–era Balenciaga after his graduation from Central Saint Martins. While the CV reads like a conceptualist designer’s dream, Lee’s Burberry role may be the most reflective of who he really is: pragmatic, unpretentious, driven by a sense of purpose.

For his friend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who has known him since Bottega Veneta, Lee the person and the designer are one and the same.

“The reason I feel so at ease in Daniel’s company is that he is grounded and down-to-earth,” she says. “He has this incredible talent and work ethic, yet there’s no pretense with him, no drama. ” From left: Romeo Beckham wears silk shirt, silk scarf, leather trousers, belt, and biker boots. Simone Ashley wears embellished satin dress, leather shoes, and frame bag.

Paapa Essiedu wears nylon sateen trench coat, silk shirt, wool trousers, and leather shoes. When he started at Burberry, Lee says, “it took me a minute to adjust. What I did in the past was about the dream , and it was the accessories that were the focus. The clothes here are still the dream, yet they’re wearable and useful, not just for a show.

Designing Burberry makes you question and consider everything. ” He sees himself as “a making designer,” he says.

“I enjoy being in the moment and working with instinct, with craft, with my hands—the physicality of that. ” Lee’s love of making comes from his family—his father Ian and mother Jenny, his brother Richard and sister Sophie. Ian was a mechanic before he retired, and he now lives in Lee’s Yorkshire home, which is not far from Bradford, where Lee was born and raised.

He’s set up a workshop at the back of the house to renovate motorcycles, a lifelong passion, which delights his son to no end—when he and his brother were kids, they would ride the bikes in a field at the back of their house. His mom was the creative one.

“She was always making—sewing curtains and baking fancy birthday cakes; she made a Noah’s ark for us, and she even made my aunt, who had a cleaning business, a vacuum cleaner,” Lee says. “It made me think, I just want a job where I can make things.

”Curtains that Lee’s mom sewed for the family living room now hang in one of the bedrooms at his house in Yorkshire, although “his” is a bit of a misnomer: Lee sees the place as his whole family’s home. The impetus to find somewhere in the area came in the aftermath of his mom’s death just before Christmas 2024.

“In those moments,” Lee says, “the creative element of work was soothing—it was like therapy. ” He hadn’t even been thinking about getting a place up north, but the undertow of emotion carried him there. His brother and sister-in-law, who live locally, were looking to buy a new home. Lee joined the hunt, and the house he ended up taking was the first and only one he saw.

“Before that, I’d always had this quest to live abroad, work abroad, see the world,” he says. “When you’re young, you feel like you’ve got endless time— you realize that, actually, time is finite. My family’s not going to be around forever. I want to spend more time with them.

” His aunt Debbie, his mom’s sister, has moved next door to the 1680s house. It was Debbie who brought Lee to London for the first time when he was 12—they saw the London Eye, took inand ate at the then hip restaurant Sketch.

“My aunt was being trendy,” Lee says, laughing affectionately. “She also took me to Harvey Nichols in Leeds. I wasn’t a kid growing up readingbut looking at the amazing windows at Harvey Nichols and seeing the clothes—that’s when I started to think about fashion. ” His grandparents would take him to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford to see the likes of, which ignited a lifelong love of theater.

, calls “very wearable, but with an edge. It’s joyful, and there’s a lightness and a playfulness to it. ” Accessories—theBut if the past is in the room, so is the future.

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Burberry’s spring 2027 collection, which he showed in September at Chelsea College of Arts—Jodie Turner-Smith, Jonathan Bailey, and Fiona Shaw on the front row; Central Cee on the catwalk—features trenches both diaphanous and etched with embroidery, as well as rendered in leather that’s been lavishly traced with beading; utilitarian cotton drill mixed with sequins; floral blousons and skirts worn with earthy, low-heeled buckled mules; and jewel-like high slingback shoes made a little less precious by being paired with slouchy socks. One thing always on Lee’s mind: making Burberry speak more to women.

“The brand is born out of menswear, and the trenches are a very masculine thing,” he says. “We’re always trying to bring more femininity to it.

”Color is one way into that, and it’s something that Lee has decisively brought to the brand from the very beginning with what he describes as softer, moorland tones; spring 2027, meanwhile, sings with shades of dusky pink, aubergine, duck-egg blue, and a soft-sunny yellow, reflecting the casual, lived-in feel that he wanted to impart on the clothes. Gary Hume, the painter, recalls meeting Lee when they began working on a Burberry project in 2024.

Walking around Hume’s studio, they’d touch the art, communing with it. Having now worked with Lee, the artist feels that the designer’s use of color “doesn’t feel like it’s added on—it’s entirely integral to what Daniel does. ” For spring 2027, Lee also worked with the celebrated octogenarian print designer Celia Birtwell, an intrinsic part of the creative explosion in British art and design in the 1960s, along with her husband, designer Ossie Clark, and David Hockney, her close friend.

Lee had gone to see the recent Hockney exhibition at the Serpentine Galleries in London—he feels a strong affinity with the Bradford-born artist, who died in June—and a gingham tablecloth that Hockney used as a leitmotif sparked an idea to collaborate with Birtwell, who created a check with a painterly feel to it and some rather charming vintage-wallpaper floral prints. They feel organic and fresh, a million miles away from CAD—or AI.

“Celia brings a human hand, an emotional hand, to something,” Lee says, thrilled by what she has done. “We have an incredible archive, but sometimes it’s exciting to see new things. ” From left: Alva wears mohair/silk shawl coat and chevron-knit dress. Romeo wears leather jacket with shearling collar, silk shirt, flocked jeans, and belt.

Lee and I are to meet for the last time at the Regency Café near the Bur­berry headquarters. Founded in 1946, it hasn’t changed much since, still a haven of egg and chips, Formica, and tea so wonderfully strong you could stand a teaspoon up in it. In its own way, the café’s story isn’t so different from Burberry’s: halcyon Britain, yet a Britishness of global fascination.

Seated among the Regency regulars are hordes of creatively dressed kids from all around the world Instagramming their full English breakfasts—the very kind of young, style-conscious types who Burberry would want to attract, though not only them, of course. It is an egalitarian brand, as much for the aristo in a beaten-up trench driving a Land Rover as it is for the bloke on the football terraces. Pride in Britishness is, after all, intrinsic to Burberry.

“It stands for heritage and culture, and all the things and all the people that those mean,” says model Alva Claire, and Lee seconds the thought. “We are the most famous British luxury brand,” he says, “but in a way we’re bigger than fashion: We are a British institution. We’re there to celebrate the best of Britain—great creativity and also great locations.

” Lee recounts how so many of his Burberry shoots have been deliberately located outside of London—Skye, Somerset, Norfolk, the Lake District—and he readily agrees that it would be great to show somewhere else in the UK. But where?

“Chanel did Manchester…,” I say; “Dior did Scotland,” he adds. Right now, though, Lee is thinking about 170 years’ worth of moments. The anniversary is, he says, “always on our minds. How do we do it justice?

We have been ambitious this year. ” Indeed: As well as a monthslong campaign photographing 170 people all over the world wearing Burberry, a special exhibition, “The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon,” is at the V&A ahead of the company’s funding of the museum’s new costume wing, opening in 2028; another Burberry exhibition, “Ever Forward: The Archive On Stage,” opens this month in Shanghai. Anyone would be asking themselves what’s left to do—and for Lee, there’s plenty.

Top of mind for him, professionally, is transforming the brand’s retail environments for its 413 outposts around the world. Personally? Well, he wouldn’t mind, at some point in his life, living in a hot country. Yet he’s not in any rush.

He wants progress to be measured and meaningful; to take it in stride.

“I mean,” he says, smiling, “I really feel quite content. ” In this story: Hair, Mari Ohashi; makeup, Siobhan Furlong; grooming, Quelle Bester; manicurist, Robbie Tomkins; tailor, Della George.