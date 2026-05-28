Daniel Jones' New Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache Creates Los Angeles Rams Connection

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has a new girlfriend, who has a distinct tie to another NFL franchise.

Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Daniel Jones still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. This is because he ruptured his Achilles tendon in December, in the midst of what The good news is that Jones appears to be progressing well from this injury and could even be on track to start in the Colts' Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which is on September 13.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Jones' optimism was conveyed when speaking to the media on May 27, as he said "Absolutely" when asked if he expects to start in week one, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made. So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program," Jones continued.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made. So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program. ”Jones reposted a story of Elattrache's, which was a polaroid photo of them dancing together.

"I love you ❤️," the post was captioned, showing that Jones is already taking this relationship very seriously. Now that it's clear Jones has a special someone in his life, there's going to be a lot of interest in who Nicole Elattrache is. Elattrache used to play volleyball at Duke University, which is also where Jones attended college .

She was born in Los Angeles in 1995 and is the daughter of famous sports surgeon Neal Elattrache. Neal Elattrache is based in Los Angeles and is currently the Head Team Physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams.

While Jones is under contract through this upcoming season, if he's still dating Elattrache by the time he becomes a free agent next year, perhaps the Rams will become a compelling destination for him, given this new connection to the team's head physician. Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites.

He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco , where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Practice of Colts OTAs Saw Daniel Jones as a Limited ParticipantThe Indianapolis Colts kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, marking the first time their 2026 draft class shared the practice field with the veterans. This phase of offs

Read more »

Daniel Jones throwing, doing drills during Colts OTAs less than six months after Achilles tearDaniel Jones is already back on the playing field.

Read more »

Daniel Jones’ girlfriend revealed with birthday wish as he returns to fieldThe athlete shared a rare glimpse of his relationship with girlfriend as the pair celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday.

Read more »

Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones Celebrates Birthday with Cheerleader Girlfriend Mika ElattracheIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones turned 29 on May 27, and his girlfriend, Colts cheerleader Mika Elattrache, celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post. The couple, who met at Duke University, have been together for over six months, with Elattrache cheering on Jones from the sidelines and supporting him through his recovery from a season-ending injury in 2025. Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts in March, is focusing on his rehabilitation and improving his strength and speed. Despite a disappointing end to the 2025 season, Jones is grateful for the support of his teammates, coaches, and fans, and is looking forward to the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Simone Biles showed her support for her husband, Jonathan Owens, when he signed a one-year contract with the Colts in March. The couple, who married in 2023, have been through many ups and downs together, including Biles' own struggles with mental health and Owens' career in the NFL. Through it all, they have remained a strong and supportive team.

Read more »